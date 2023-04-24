Is Lightning C Brayden Point playing in Game 4 vs. Maple Leafs?

Tampa Bay Lightning C Brayden Point is dealing with an undisclosed injury and is considered a game-time decision for Game 4 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. The Leafs lead the best-of-7 series 2-1 with Game 4 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Point absorbed a hard shot from Maple Leafs D Morgan Rielly in the Game 3 loss and had to leave in the second period before returning to the contest. The Leafs would go on to win Game 3 4-3 in overtime to take a series lead. Point had to skate nearly 25:00 of ice time in Game 3. The Lightning have also missed D Victor Hedman in this series. He was out for Game 2 before returning in Game 3. Injuries are becoming a concern for the Bolts.

The line is even at -110 each on DraftKings Sportsbook for Game 4 in Tampa. If Point is out, you’d imagine that line swings in favor of Toronto. This feels like a game Andrei Vasilevskiy will need to step up and steal one. Generally strong in the postseason, Vasilevskiy has a 4.22 goals-against average and .853 save percentage through three starts.

If Point is out, we could see Anthony Cirelli or even Steven Stamkos center the top line. Tanner Jeannot could shift to center in the middle-6 lines. That would mean the top line ends up being either Stamkos, Cirelli, Kucherov or Hagel, Stamkos, Kucherov.