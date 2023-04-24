How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream, what to watch on April 24

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from Allstate Arena in the Chicago suburb of Rosemont, IL.

We’re just 12 days away from the Backlash pay-per-view in San Juan, Puerto Rico and the card is coming together with a handful of matches already announced. Tonight, the host of Backlash will drop by to make an appearance on the show. Something to also take note of is that this will be the final Raw before the 2023 WWE Draft begins this Friday on Smackdown. By the end of next week’s Raw, we’ll know which superstar will be assigned where.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, April 24

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Allstate Arena, Rosemont, IL

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USA Live Stream, USA App

What to watch for on Monday Night Raw

Just 12 days before hosting Backlash in his native Puerto Rico, Bad Bunny will return to Raw tonight to address the Judgement Day. This beef began when the international pop icon and occasional WWE star aided Rey Mysterio in his match against Dominik at Wrestlemania. On Raw two nights later, he was attacked at ringside by the Judgement Day and was put through an announce table by his now former friend Damian Priest. We’ll see what he does tonight and he’ll actually step in the ring for a match at Backlash. We’ll also see Rey go one-on-one with Priest this evening.

This will be a big week for the Bloodline as the Usos will try to recapture the tag titles from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Wrestlemania rematch this Friday. on Smackdown. However, Solo Sikoa has been a wrecking ball for the group over the past few weeks and he picked up a huge victory over Matt Riddle in a no disqualification match this past Friday. After the match, the trio of brothers put Riddle through a table before Smackdown went off the air. We’ll see if they can do even more damage to Owens/Zayn/Riddle tonight.

A few more matches for Backlash were announced last week. Austin Theory will defend the United States Championship against both Bobby Lashley and Bronson Reed in a triple-threat match. The story here is the rising feud between the hosses of Lashley and Reed and now it has some title stakes. The other match announced was Seth Rollins going one-on-one with Omos. The two have not interacted before the announcement, so we’ll be sure to see them come face-to-face tonight.

Also on the show, we’ll be sure to hear from Cody Rhodes ahead of his big fight with Brock Lesnar and Backlash.