Updated look at 2023 Stanley Cup odds during first round of playoffs

The first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs will likely come to a close this week unless we get a handful of Game 7s (which could happen). Either way, we’re going to start seeing teams advance to the second round of the playoffs. The Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes will have the first crack at that up 3-1 in their respective series. Below we’ll take a look at Stanley Cup odds movement on DraftKings Sportsbook with some picks and predictions.

2023 Stanley Cup odds: April 24

The Bruins remain the favorite to win the Cup and are now +210 on DKSB. The Avalanche follow up right behind at +600, now leading the Seattle Kraken in the first round 2-1 heading into Game 4 on Monday night. The Avalanche are starting to click and the offense is looking potent after each game. Colorado can get hot and would have to go through the Wild or Stars in the second round. That series is tied 2-2. The Bruins may need to go through the rival Maple Leafs in the second round or defending East champion Lightning. Both tough matchups. So what we’re getting at are the two favorites to win the Cup have tough roads ahead.

The Hurricanes are becoming more and more depleted, which hasn’t hurt their Cup odds all that much from last week at +950. Carolina has a clear path to the East Final depending on who comes out of Rangers-Devils; New York leads 2-1. Carolina will have a tough time getting by either team without Teuvo Teravainen, now down multiple top-6 forwards. The Rangers have a ton of depth but let the Devils back in the series with a 2-1 loss in OT in Game 3. Still, New York should be viewed as the favorite in a Carolina series and would have a shot to reach the Cup vs. either Boston or Toronto/Tampa Bay. The Rangers remain a decent bet at +1000 to win the Cup.

The Golden Knights are interesting at +1200 to win it all. Vegas has a lead on the Jets in the first round and would face either the Oilers or Kings in the second round. Edmonton and L.A. are beating up on each other and three of four games have gone to OT in a 2-2 series as of Monday. The Golden Knights could face a tired team in the next round if they can get past the Jets in five games.