Madrid Open Women’s Tournament Preview on DraftKings Sportsbook

All eyes turn to Madrid, Spain this week as the Mutua Madrid Open takes center stage. In this article, I will preview the tournament and break down various odds, popular futures and more!

Madrid Open Preview

Iga Swiatek enters this tournament as a clear favorite, to no one’s surprise. The No. 1 player in the world is coming off a title match victory in Stuttgart over Aryna Sabalenka, who checks in with the second-best odds to win it all in Spain. Despite it being a small sample size, Swiatek currently boasts an undefeated 4-0 record on clay this year. Can anyone hand the globe’s best player her first loss on this surface over the next couple of weeks? Only time will tell.

Pre-Tournament Odds

Here are the full DraftKings Sportsbook pre-tournament odds to win the women’s Madrid Open title as of Monday, April 24:

Most-Bet Futures

Here are the five most popular futures bets for the women’s Madrid Open:

Madrid Open Most-Bet Futures Ranking Player Odds Ranking Player Odds 1 Iga Swiatek (+100) 2 Paula Badosa (+2200) 3 Barbora Krejcikova (+1800) 4 Caroline Garcia (+40000) 5 Jessica Pegula (+1700)

