Madrid Open Men’s Tournament Preview on DraftKings Sportsbook

All eyes turn to Madrid, Spain this week as the Mutua Madrid Open takes center stage. In this article, I will preview the tournament and break down various odds, popular futures and more!

Madrid Open Preview

Carlos Alcaraz enters the Mutua Madrid Open looking to make up ground on Novak Djokovic and reclaim the No. 1 ranking in the world. Alcaraz, who enters the tournament as the clear favorite, boasts a fantastic 13-1 record on clay this year. With no Djokovic in the field to oppose him, the 19-year-old is in prime position to make a deep run.

Pre-Tournament Odds

Here are the full DraftKings Sportsbook pre-tournament odds to win the men’s Madrid Open title as of Monday, April 24:

Most-Bet Futures

Here are the five most popular futures bets for the men’s Madrid Open:

Madrid Open Most-Bet Futures Ranking Player Odds Ranking Player Odds 1 Carlos Alcaraz (+100) 2 Felix Auger-Aliassime (+3500) 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas (+900) 4 Holger Rune (+1600) 5 Frances Tiafoe (+6500)

Stay tuned for a recap of this tournament on Monday, May 8!

