Report: De’Aaron Fox suffers fractured index finger, doubtful for Game 5 vs. Warriors

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox has suffered a fracture on the index finger of his shooting hand. He is expected to be listed as doubtful for Game 5 of their first-round series against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. Fox reportedly sustained the injury late in their 126-125 loss in Game 4 on Sunday.

This injury could be a major pivot point for this series with both teams tied 2-2 heading into Wednesday’s critical showdown in Sacramento. Fox has been vital on both ends of the floor for the Kings through the first round, averaging 31.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. He nearly came away with a double-double during Game 4, coming away with 38 points, nine rebounds, and five assists in the one-point loss.

Should Fox miss Game 5, Davion Mitchell or Malik Monk would most likely be tasked of handling point guard duties.