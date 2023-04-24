What the Aaron Rodgers trade means for Jets odds in 2023

After months of the rumor mill circling, the Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets has been confirmed. Along with the new quarterback, New York swapped their first-round pick with the Packers to move back two spots, and received a 2023 fifth-round pick.

The Jets have themselves a starting quarterback after months of negotiations, at least for the 2023-24 season. So what does that mean for their Super Bowl odds? As the Packers’ odds look longer and longer, the Jets’ odds have become shorter.

After Super Bowl 57, they had +2800 odds to win the following season’s title at DraftKings Sportsbook, but ever since the trade rumors picked up steam, the Jets have been at +1400 to win Super Bowl 58.

That may have been because the Rodgers trade was assumed to go through at some point, which it did on Monday. The Jets remain at +1400 in the 2024 Super Bowl odds board. They are tied with the Cowboys for the sixth-best odds to win.