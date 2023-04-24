Packers draft picks and order following Aaron Rodgers trade

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets have finally agreed on a trade that sends future Hall-of-Famer Aaron Rodgers to New York. The Jets receive the No. 15 overall pick and a fifth-rounder. While the Packers receive the 13th, 42nd, and 207th picks in this year’s draft and a conditional 2024 second round pick that would become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays more than 65 percent of the offensive snaps in 2023.

There is no doubt the Jets get an upgrade on Zach Wilson for this season, but how it plays out in the long run is anybody’s guess at this point. The Packers will now move on with Jordan Love as their starter.

Green Bay now has three picks inside the first two rounds to help Love as he takes over.

2023 Green Bay Packers draft picks

Round 1: No. 13* overall (from Jets)

Round 2: Nos. 42* (from Browns through Jets), 45

Round 3: No. 78

Round 4: No. 116

Round 5: No. 149

Round 6: No. 207* (from 49ers through Texans, Jets)

Round 7: Nos. 232, 235 (from Lions through Rams), 242 (from Jaguars), 256