Hawks guard Dejounte Murray suspended for Game 5 vs. Celtics

Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray will be suspended for Game 5 against the Boston Celtics after an altercation with an official at the end of Game 4. Murray had inappropriate contact with the official and verbally abused him, according to a league investigation. The guard will be suspended without pay and will have to watch his team fight to stay alive in the 2023 NBA playoffs from home.

Murray suspended one game pic.twitter.com/Z5HnCllRSL — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) April 24, 2023

Murray, who was Atlanta’s big offseason acquisition, is averaging 25.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game in this series. He’s shooting 45% from the field and 39% from behind the arc, so he’s been one of the few bright spots for Atlanta in this matchup. The Hawks have not been able to play consistent defense, which has led to them being in a 3-1 hole heading into Game 5.

With Murray suspended, Trae Young will be the focal point offensively for Atlanta. Bogdan Bogdanovic is likely to take on some playmaking in the backcourt as well, which means Saddiq Bey should see more minutes on the wing. The Hawks are going to be heavy underdogs in Game 5, especially with Murray out of the picture.