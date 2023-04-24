Alabama rescinds Jaykwon Walton’s transfer after Saturday arrest

Ryan Phillips of the Tuscaloosa Patch reported on Monday that Alabama transfer commit Jaykwon Walton was arrested in Tuscaloosa, AL, on Saturday night for second-degree possession of marijuana. Walton, along with passenger Kameron Deeshawn Harris, were charged and released after posting $500 bond.

Shortly afterwards, Alabama head coach Nate Oats released a statement that the program was no longer recruiting Walton and rescinded his verbal commitment. Walton was set to transfer from Wichita State, but yet to officially sign a letter of intent or enroll at the University of Alabama.

Nate Oats has released a statement. pic.twitter.com/cuBOotPFua — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 24, 2023

A native of Columbus, GA, spent his first two collegiate seasons at Georgia before spending a year in the JuCo circuit at Shelton State Community College in Tuscaloosa. Ranked as the No. 6 junior college prospect, he returned to Division I in 2022 and landed at Wichita State. In his one year with the Shockers this past season, he averaged 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He entered the transfer portal following the season and on March 28, made his return to Tuscaloosa official by committing to Alabama. That has now gone by the wayside as his charge equates to a Class A misdemeanor in the state of Alabama.

As for Oats, his quick response to terminate Walton’s recruitment allows for the program to avoid yet another legal controversy this spring. The head coach was heavily criticized in February for his handling of now former star forward Brandon Miller’s reported involvement in the shooting death of Jamea Harris the month prior.