WR Jalin Hyatt: NFL Draft scouting report

Jalin Hyatt wasn’t a player expected to be in the upper echelons of the NFL Draft heading into the 2022 college football season.

But an absurd year on the biggest stage put him squarely in the middle of the first-round conversation.

After two seasons with the Vols where he put up under 300 yards receiving in each and a combined four touchdowns, Hyatt exploded in 2022. He became Hendon Hooker’s favorite target and put up 1267 yards and 15 touchdowns as a junior. His true coming-out party was a 207-yard, five-score performance against Alabama in Week 6 of the season. He caught at least one touchdown in all but five games this season.

Jalin Hyatt: Scouting Report

Hyatt has massive potential in the NFL, showing off what he can do in just his one season as a full-time starter for the Vols. His long strides make his speed deceptive and he can break away from defenders with seeming ease on long routes down the field or once he has the ball in his hands. He’s solid at blocking on the outside as well and will make OCs happy with his willingness to do anything asked of him in the run game.

He’s a bit on the smaller side, listed at just 176 pounds, which could be a concern when it comes to finishing catches with a defender right on top of him. His route tree at Tennessee under Josh Heupel also was far more simple than an NFL route tree. It may take some adjusting to get up to speed in that regard as well.

Mock Draft landing spots

Hyatt is being projected to go in either the late first round or early second round by draft experts. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him going No. 26 to the Dallas Cowboys while both ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Tankathon have him going No. 39 in the second to the Carolina Panthers.

Fantasy football implications

Hyatt has major upside and could be a big time playmaker in his first season. His ability to out run defenders at that size is impressive. I think it will be a boom or bust first year for Hyatt. I think we will see him score 20+ fantasy points as he catches a 60+ yard touchdown and then there will be weeks where he doesn't have a catch. He will have to adjust to the NFL game and add to his route running before making big plays. It’s also worth noting that his run blocking ability could help him stay on the field. He’s someone who will be risky for fantasy football.