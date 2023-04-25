WR Rashee Rice: NFL Draft scouting report

Rashee Rice was always poised to have a breakout year during his time with the SMU Mustangs, and it finally came during his senior season in 2022.

Rice had been a productive pass catcher but never eclipsed the 700-yard mark in any given season. It was strange considering his raw talent that he wasn’t able to take it to the next level during his college days. That changed in 2022 when he popped off for 1355 yards and 10 touchdowns, both career-highs, on 96 catches for the Mustangs.

Rashee Rice: Scouting Report

There are concerns about Rice that he never played in a top-tier league to show his ability consistently against big-play DBs. Even against AAC opposition, he did show a lack of consistency for most of his career until that big 2022 season. He also wasn’t forced to beat a lot of press coverage in 2022, which could account for his increased production somewhat. That’s a trait he’ll need to have at the next level.

He’s a quarterback's best friend in a lot of ways, especially because he always seems to run to where the QB is going when protection breaks down and the passer is forced to scramble around. He’s also got a solid frame at 6-foot-1 and 204 pounds.

Mock Draft landing spots

Rice is being projected as either a late-second-round or third-round selection. NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him going No. 61 to the Chicago Bears while ESPN’s Todd McShay has him going No. 76 to the New England Patriots.

Fantasy football implications

Rice could see the field a decent amount in 2023, but how much and how often a QB goes to him will have a lot to do with the situation he lands in. It’s highly unlikely he becomes a go-to option, but he could still be a solid deep-roster player for bigger fantasy leagues.