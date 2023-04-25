WR Jordan Addison: NFL Draft scouting report

After two years with Pitt, Jordan Addison transferred to USC for the 2022 season. But before his year with the Trojans, he had a pretty standout career with the Panthers. Addison took home the Biletnikoff Award, given to the best receiver in college football, for his effort in 2021. That season, he caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns. He also was selected as a first-team All-American and first-team All-ACC.

Last season with the Trojans he caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns, and was a first-team All-Pac-12 pick, despite missing three games with an injury.

A versatile receiver who runs routes well, Addison should hear his name called in the first two rounds of the draft.

Jordan Addison: Scouting Report

What stands out right away about Addison is his route-running ability. He knows how to find the holes in coverage, even before the ball is snapped. Quick on his feet, with the ability to cut on a dime, he knows how to create separation for himself before and during his route.

His agility and explosiveness on the field might confuse some when they see his rather mundane Combine numbers, particularly his 4.49 time in the 40. But the tape doesn’t lie, and in the worst-case scenario, his Combine testing could be a drag on his draft stock.

You have to mention his hands too. Addison makes solid catches, even bringing in balls thrown away from his frame. He tracks the ball well over his shoulders on deep throws and hauls it in to keep moving down the field.

There is one concern about his catching skills, however, and that’s a knack for concentration drops. Though it didn’t seem to be much of an issue at USC, it wasn’t unusual to see him miss a catch because he took his eye off the ball waiting for a hit or looking down the field. But that can be coached out of him, and with otherwise strong hands, he can have a long career as a reliable pass catcher.

Expect a lot of talk about Addison as a slot receiver in the pros. And while he does tend to do his best work between the numbers, he’s versatile enough to play on the outside too.

Mock Draft landing spots

Addison is likely to be a first-round pick and one of the first receivers off the board. The Athletic’s mock draft has him headed to the New York Giants, and CBS sees him picked up by the Minnesota Vikings.

Fantasy football implications

With his route-running ability and strong hands, it’s easy to see Addison carving out a sizable role for himself in most offenses right away. In the right situation, Addison could have a fantasy football impact as a consistent pass catcher, making him an especially attractive option in PPR leagues.

Addison could be an attractive fit with the Vikings if they decide to go that route. Justin Jefferson will obviously still get the heavy majority of looks, but when he’s being double-teamed, having a route-runner like Addison could be a huge asset for Kirk Cousins and the Vikings. He could be a solid option as a FLEX in fantasy leagues, though he probably won’t be starting receiver material right off the bat with Jefferson on the field with him.

The Giants have a run-heavy offensive scheme with Saquon Barkley as a tool on the ground and with Daniel Jones as starting quarterback. Addison would definitely work into the rotation right away with Parris Campbell and Darius Slayton, but that might be more of a wait-and-see scenario for drafting him into a fantasy league.