WR Xavier Gipson: NFL Draft scouting report

Stephen F. Austin wide receiver Xavier Gipson is looking to hear his name called during the NFL Draft as he looks to make the jump from FCS to the NFL.

Gipson caught 37 touchdowns in college with at least seven TDs in each of the last four seasons. In 2022, he made 65 receptions for 1,163 yards with seven scores as he looks to translate those numbers into a productive pro football career.

Xavier Gipson: Scouting Report

Gipson has a slight frame at just 5-foot-9 and 183 pounds, but we’ve seen plenty of wide receivers stand out despite limitations in size. He has the talent to overcome that obstacle if you want to call it that as you can see with the numbers Gipson put up at the college level.

Gipson can be used in a variety of ways at the NFL level including as a deep threat with strong top-end speed. Based on his ability to find the end zone with Stephen F. Austin, he clearly has a nose for the end zone thanks to decent ball-tracking skills.

Mock Draft landing spots

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has Gipson going in the sixth round at No. 215 to the Washington Commanders. Other projections have him going undrafted.

Fantasy football implications

It’s unlikely Gipson has a tremendous fantasy football impact in his first NFL season, but crazier things have happened. If he can solidify a role for himself on a team, he may be a player worth monitoring over the next few years, but a breakout rookie year seems unlikely right off the bat.