WR Marvin Mims: NFL Draft scouting report

Marvin Mims comes into the 2023 NFL Draft after three years with the Sooners. His college career was preceded by a successful high school career in Frisco, Texas, where he broke records including most career receiving yards with 5,485, and the most receiving yards in a single season with 2,629.

Mims’ first two seasons at OU saw him total 1,315 receiving yards from 69 receptions, totaling 14 touchdowns. He saw a sizable uptick in usage in 2022 when he became the go-to receiver for the Sooners, totaling 1,083 yards from 54 receptions and six touchdowns in his final season.

Marvin Mims: Scouting Report

Mims doesn’t have the size that many other receivers have, clocking in at 5’11” and 183 lbs. He has an impressive vertical jump at 39.5” which makes him a threat, especially in contested catches. His explosive speed helps him make long plays down the field, as he proved at Oklahoma when he averaged over 20 yards per catch in both 2021 and 2022.

He’ll likely be utilized in a slot role in the NFL even though he played the majority of his 2022 season as an outside receiver. He doesn’t have much of a wingspan, but he has the ability to be extremely competitive and quick after a catch with the ball in his hands, which will make him attractive to plenty of NFL teams.

Mock Draft landing spots

Mims is projected as either a late second or early third-round selection. ESPN’s Mel Kiper has him going No. 63 to the Kansas City Chiefs while NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has him going No. 66 to the Arizona Cardinals.

Fantasy football implications

Mims is widely expected to be drafted somewhere in the third round, although different mock drafts have him landing in plenty of different spots. He has the potential to be a WR2 down the line, as he punches above his weight class at his smaller size and is extremely consistent, especially after catching the ball. He’ll likely end up being a starting receiver at some point wherever he lands, whether that’s sometime in his rookie season or if it will take him a little longer to break through.