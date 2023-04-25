Best bets for team to draft QB Will Levis in the 2023 NFL Draft

QB Will Levis of the Kentucky Wildcats is widely projected to be a top ten pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. However, strange things can happen on draft day, and the order of the quarterback prospects has been a hot debate.

Below, we’ll run through the odds while breaking down our best bets for which team will draft Levis.

Team odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has listed every team’s odds to draft Levis. Here are the top five:

*Odds as of Friday, April 21.

Best bets

All of the teams listed above need a quarterback. Will the Texans take a signal-caller with pick No. 2? Will a team trade up ahead of the Colts' No. 4 overall pick? Those are a few of the many variables we need to consider when breaking down this prop.

The Colts are leaning towards Levis over Anthony Richardson if it comes down to that decision.

The #Colts currently have Will Levis ahead of Anthony Richardson in their QB rankings, source told @nfldraftscout



Miller added that the current chatter is that Indy isn't expected to trade up to get a QB, not even one spot, and the more ready-now Levis will be the pick. pic.twitter.com/Eik8zEouKG — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) April 13, 2023

While that hardly guarantees Levis to the Colts at No. 4, it brings some clarity to the situation. The Texans' pick at No. 2 as well as a potential trade at No. 3 could shake things up. Will Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud be off the board by the time the Colts are on the clock? While we can’t guarantee that, it feels like that should be the case.

The Colts are a frontrunner to land Levis for a reason, and most of it has to do with their draft position and that previous report. It makes plenty of sense for Indianapolis to go with Levis at No. 4 overall as the third quarterback taken.

Pick: Indianapolis Colts