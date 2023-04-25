Best bets for team to draft QB Anthony Richardson in the 2023 NFL Draft

Anthony Richardson has been generating plenty of buzz ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Florida Gators QB is one of the more polarizing prospects on the board. He has all the physical tools to have scouts dreaming about his upside. However, Richardson is hardly a finished product while struggling with accuracy at times last season.

So which team will take a chance on him? Below, we’ll run through the odds while breaking down our best bets for which team will draft Richardson.

Team odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has listed every team’s odds to draft Richardson. Here are the top five:

*Odds as of Friday, April 21

Best bets

The Titans are favored to take Richardson, presumably with the No. 11 pick overall. That makes sense, as Tennessee is looking for an exciting option to rebuild around. Still, is there a chance another team takes him before then? Perhaps a trade will come through?

The Colts need a quarterback, but it feels like they will take Will Levis of the Kentucky Wildcats at No. 4. DraftKings has Levis as a -135 favorite to be selected ahead of Richardson, which indicates how the Colts are leaning.

The Raiders mentioned that they will draft “the best player available” at pick No. 7. That’s probably not Richardson, to be honest. The Raiders have plenty of needs to fill, so taking a project of a quarterback with a top-10 pick isn’t likely going to happen.

There’s a strong consensus that the Seahawks will select a defensive player with pick No. 6. There will be a temptation to select Richardson, who could sit behind incumbent QB Geno Smith while taking time to develop. Still, it feels like Seattle will fill the immediate needs on defense before rolling the dice on Richardson.

That brings us full circle back to the Titans at pick No. 11. Unless a trade takes place...I’m looking at you, Baltimore Ravens. Richardson is meeting with the Titans, among other teams, and there’s an outside chance Tennessee trades up to make sure it lands this signal-caller.

Similar to the scenario laid out with Seattle, the Titans will be able to develop Richardson for a year while sitting behind Ryan Tannehill, who is with the team for at least another season.

Best Bet: Tennessee Titans