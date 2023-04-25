Best bet for first QB selected in 2023 NFL Draft

The first round of the 2023 NFL Draft is looking to feature multiple young passers being selected within the top 10 picks. With less than a week remaining until we find out who the Carolina Panthers will be pulling off the big board at No. 1, Bryce Young appears to be the current favorite.

Next up after Young, there could be some surprising shake-ups. Whether that comes with a trade or a team taking a chance on another position. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud definitely deserves some merit as a potential top selection, and the same goes for Florida’s Anthony Richardson — whose daunting size and athleticism were put on full display at the NFL Combine.

Which quarterback will be the first one off the board? Here’s what the oddsmakers say. NFL Draft odds via the DraftKings Sportsbook.

*Odds as of April 21

Odds

Bryce Young -1200

CJ Stroud +800

Anthony Richardson +1500

Will Levis +4000

Best bet

Oddsmakers certainly see a drastic decline after Young for the first overall pick, most likely because of reports that Carolina has a particular interest in the Alabama product taking over the offense. This could also be a ploy to select one of the talented defensive prospects such as Alabama DE Will Anderson Jr., or Georgia DT Jalen Carter, which would quickly wobble draft boards for the next teams in line.

Anderson Jr. and Carter are viewed by many pundits as the two best players in the class. That said, the Panthers need a new quarterback. Their best option at the moment is Andy Dalton, followed by Matt Corral and Jacob Eason. The team will likely be starting fresh with Young, but Stroud certainly has value with +800 odds.