Best bet for first OL selected in 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft will begin with the first round at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 27. The remaining six rounds will take place on Friday and Saturday.

You better believe plenty of offensive linemen will hear their name called on Day 1. The question is which O-Lineman will go first? Here’s what oddsmakers say. NFL Draft odds courtesy of the DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

DraftKings has 13 offensive linemen listed in the “First OL Selected” prop. Here are the top five:

Paris Johnson Jr: -150

Peter Skoronski: +140

Darnell Wright: +500

Broderick Jones: +600

*Odds as of Friday, April 21.

Best bet

This is essentially a two-man race between Johnson and Skoronski. The Las Vegas Raiders (No. 7) and Chicago Bears (No. 9) are reportedly very interested in an offensive tackle.

You can debate whether Johnson or Skoronski is a better offensive lineman, but it feels like Johnson is a better fit at tackle. Skoronski’s lack of height, arm length, and wingspan have several scouts wondering if he’s better off as a guard.

With that in mind, it feels like Johnson will get the benefit of the doubt when deciding between the two. No matter which team is looking to take an offensive lineman first, it feels like Johnson will be the choice.

Pick: Paris Johnson Jr.