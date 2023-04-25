Best bet for second player selected in 2023 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans are locked into the No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27. The Texans have had a different head coach in place in each of the last four years as DeMeco Ryans getting the shot this time around. Houston needs plenty of help all over the roster as you would expect from a team with less than five wins three years in a row.

While Bryce Young is a massive favorite to be the first name selected, there’s a lot of debate as far as where the Texans will decide to go on draft night without any clear answers.

We have NFL Draft odds for who will be selected with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook. Let’s look at who the oddsmakers have slotted near the top.

Odds

Will Anderson +160

Tyree Wilson +250

CJ Stroud +275

Will Levis +350

Jalen Carter +1500

Best bet

Will Anderson might be the most talented player in this draft class, and the former Alabama Crimson Tide edge rusher figures to be a star at the next level. Teams cannot have too many pass rushers on an NFL roster and while the Texans need help all over the place, a game-changer in the opponent backfield can fix plenty of holes. Oddsmakers suggest the No. 2 pick is nowhere close to being an obvious selection but at this point, let’s go with Houston to land Anderson to kick off its draft class.