Best bets for players selected Top-5 in 2023 NFL Draft

We break down who will be drafted in the Top 5 in the NFL Draft.

By Erik Buchinger
Allstate Sugar Bowl - Alabama v Kansas State Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

There should be a ton of interest at the top of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27 with the number of quarterbacks expected to go early in this draft class. Bettors will have a ton of money-making opportunities throughout the weekend including which players will be selected in the top five.

Let’s take a look at who’s most likely to be off the board within the first five picks. NFL Draft odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Odds for Top-5 players selected

Player Odds
Player Odds
CJ Stroud −20000
Bryce Young −20000
Will Anderson −2000
Will Levis −200
Anthony Richardson −160
Tyree Wilson 100
Jalen Carter 145
Devon Witherspoon 800
Christian Gonzalez 1500
Myles Murphy 3000
Hendon Hooker 4000
Paris Johnson Jr 4000
Joey Porter Jr. 5000
Broderick Jones 5000
Luke Van Ness 6500
Peter Skoronski 6500
Bijan Robinson 6500
Will McDonald IV 10000
Jaxon Smith-Njigba 10000
Darnell Wright 10000
Zay Flowers 15000
Quentin Johnston 20000
Tanner McKee 20000

Lock

All signs point to the Carolina Panthers landing former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young after they traded up with the Chicago Bears. It’s hard to believe Carolina didn’t give up all that draft capital without knowing exactly what it would do with the pick. Secrets get during NFL Draft time, and it would take something shocking for Young to fall out of the top five on Thursday night.

Pick: Bryce Young

Longshot

The top of the draft is filled with quarterbacks and players looking to tackle quarterbacks but if one team is more interested in shoring up the secondary, former Illinois Fighting Illini cornerback Devon Witherspoon might be that guy. He’s one of the top defensive backs in this draft class and if Witherspoon gets selected, you’re in for a strong payout that might be worth a shot.

Pick: Devon Witherspoon

