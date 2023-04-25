Best bets for players selected Top-5 in 2023 NFL Draft

There should be a ton of interest at the top of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27 with the number of quarterbacks expected to go early in this draft class. Bettors will have a ton of money-making opportunities throughout the weekend including which players will be selected in the top five.

Let’s take a look at who’s most likely to be off the board within the first five picks. NFL Draft odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Odds

Odds for Top-5 players selected Player Odds Player Odds CJ Stroud −20000 Bryce Young −20000 Will Anderson −2000 Will Levis −200 Anthony Richardson −160 Tyree Wilson 100 Jalen Carter 145 Devon Witherspoon 800 Christian Gonzalez 1500 Myles Murphy 3000 Hendon Hooker 4000 Paris Johnson Jr 4000 Joey Porter Jr. 5000 Broderick Jones 5000 Luke Van Ness 6500 Peter Skoronski 6500 Bijan Robinson 6500 Will McDonald IV 10000 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 10000 Darnell Wright 10000 Zay Flowers 15000 Quentin Johnston 20000 Tanner McKee 20000

Lock

All signs point to the Carolina Panthers landing former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young after they traded up with the Chicago Bears. It’s hard to believe Carolina didn’t give up all that draft capital without knowing exactly what it would do with the pick. Secrets get during NFL Draft time, and it would take something shocking for Young to fall out of the top five on Thursday night.

Pick: Bryce Young

Longshot

The top of the draft is filled with quarterbacks and players looking to tackle quarterbacks but if one team is more interested in shoring up the secondary, former Illinois Fighting Illini cornerback Devon Witherspoon might be that guy. He’s one of the top defensive backs in this draft class and if Witherspoon gets selected, you’re in for a strong payout that might be worth a shot.

Pick: Devon Witherspoon