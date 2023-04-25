Best bets for players selected Top-5 in 2023 NFL Draft

There should be a ton of interest at the top of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 27 with the number of quarterbacks expected to go early in this draft class. Bettors will have a ton of money-making opportunities throughout the weekend including which players will be selected in the top five.
Let’s take a look at who’s most likely to be off the board within the first five picks. NFL Draft odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Odds
Odds for Top-5 players selected
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|CJ Stroud
|−20000
|Bryce Young
|−20000
|Will Anderson
|−2000
|Will Levis
|−200
|Anthony Richardson
|−160
|Tyree Wilson
|100
|Jalen Carter
|145
|Devon Witherspoon
|800
|Christian Gonzalez
|1500
|Myles Murphy
|3000
|Hendon Hooker
|4000
|Paris Johnson Jr
|4000
|Joey Porter Jr.
|5000
|Broderick Jones
|5000
|Luke Van Ness
|6500
|Peter Skoronski
|6500
|Bijan Robinson
|6500
|Will McDonald IV
|10000
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|10000
|Darnell Wright
|10000
|Zay Flowers
|15000
|Quentin Johnston
|20000
|Tanner McKee
|20000
Lock
All signs point to the Carolina Panthers landing former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young after they traded up with the Chicago Bears. It’s hard to believe Carolina didn’t give up all that draft capital without knowing exactly what it would do with the pick. Secrets get during NFL Draft time, and it would take something shocking for Young to fall out of the top five on Thursday night.
Pick: Bryce Young
Longshot
The top of the draft is filled with quarterbacks and players looking to tackle quarterbacks but if one team is more interested in shoring up the secondary, former Illinois Fighting Illini cornerback Devon Witherspoon might be that guy. He’s one of the top defensive backs in this draft class and if Witherspoon gets selected, you’re in for a strong payout that might be worth a shot.
Pick: Devon Witherspoon