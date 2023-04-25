Dallas Cowboys 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

As the kickoff of the 2023 NFL Draft draws closer, the number of mock drafts has proliferated. Experts from across the field have begun to reveal their final (or near-final) projections for how one of the league’s marquee offseason events will unfold. The accuracy of those predictions remains unclear, however.

Several notable draftniks have posted their official mock drafts, including their expectations for the Dallas Cowboys. Here, we break down what each expert says about the first- and second-round selections.

First-round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Peter King: Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State

Matt Miller: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Ryan Wilson: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

PFF: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Adam Caplan: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Chad Reuter: Trenton Simpson, LB, Clemson

The Cowboys might have a void at tight end. Over the last two offseasons, the team has seen Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz depart, leaving the roster without a proven lead. Though neither Jarwin nor Schultz ever developed into more than an above-average starter, they gave quarterback Dak Prescott plenty of key targets down the seams and in the red zone. Adding a tight end with a higher ceiling like Michael Mayer would hold plenty of appeal. Quentin Johnston might as well, though he has to iron out many more wrinkles as a pass catcher, especially in contested-ball situations.

Should the Cowboys instead look to the defense, Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. offers rare length and physicality for the cornerback position. Still, he takes a lot of risks, and perhaps that doesn’t make a ton of sense playing alongside arguably the league’s biggest gambler at corner, Trevon Diggs.

Second-round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Matt Miller: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Ryan Wilson: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Chad Reuter: Josh Downs, WR, UNC

If the Cowboys pass on a tight end in the first, Sam LaPorta seems tailor made for their needs. He doesn’t have the top-end athletic profile of others in the class, but he comes well groomed from an Iowa system and could develop into the next Schultz in short order. As for the other pass catcher included here, Josh Downs will have to do most of his damage in the slot. That could create some conflict given that CeeDee Lamb mostly operates from the slot as well.