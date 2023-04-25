Baltimore Ravens 2023 mock drafts: Who ESPN, CBS, PFF, NFL.com, more have them selecting

With the 2023 NFL Draft drawing closer to the day, various analysts and experts are beginning to unveil their latest mock draft predictions. While we’ve seen various iterations roll out over the past few weeks, these latest releases should be indicative of where each NFL team’s mind is at heading into night one on Thursday, April 27.

Ahead of the first round, several mock draft experts have listed their predictions for the Baltimore Ravens. We’ll break down what each one is saying in regard to the Ravens’ first and third-round draft selections later this week.

First round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Peter King: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

Matt Miller: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Ryan Wilson: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

PFF: Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee

Adam Caplan: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Chad Reuter: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

There looms a large cloud over the Ravens’ 2023 draft and its name is, ‘Lamar Jackson.’ The playing status of the franchise quarterback remains an unknown next season, but the consensus among mock draft experts is that Baltimore will opt to draft a weapon for Jackson in the first round.

Flowers and Smith-Njigba would both give the Ravens a young, dynamic wideout to go alongside the veteran addition of Odell Beckham Jr. If Baltimore opts not to go defense, then drafting Emmanuel Forbes out of Mississippi State would also be a sound decision after the Ravens ranked 23rd in pass defense last year (229.4 YPG allowed) and 21st in yards allowed per pass attempt (7.2).

The curveball pick here is PFF forecasting Hendon Hooker to the Ravens in the first round. That would surely ruffle some feathers in Jackson’s camp, and drafting the Tennessee signal-caller here would likely mean Baltimore has a deal in place to deal Jackson elsewhere.

Third round consensus

Kiper/McShay dueling mock: Tyler Scott, WR Cincinnati

Matt Miller: Riley Moss, CB, Iowa

Ryan Wilson: Zach Charbonnet, RB, UCLA

Chad Reuter: Darius Rush, CB, South Carolina

The Ravens hold pick No. 86 in the third round and based on the consensus from draft experts here, the team’s strategy of bolstering their secondary continues in round three. The interesting name popping up here is Charbonnet out of UCLA.

At 6-0, 214 lbs with a 4.53 40-yard dash, Charbonnet excelled in Chip Kelly’s designed read-option offense over in Westwood. The Ravens ranked third in rushing last season (159.7 YPG), but the reality is that much of that production came from their franchise quarterback. Drafting Charbonnet could lessen the rushing load placed on Jackson’s shoulders, which should keep him further away from the risk of injury. Then again, that latter statement only rings true if he indeed stays as a Raven.