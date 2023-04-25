Cris Collinsworth’s 2023 NFL mock draft has Chiefs drafting QB in first round

We are coming down to the end of the 2023 NFL Draft season, which means it’s time to get a little crazy. Sunday Night Football, and Pro Football Focus’ Cris Collinsworth has put out his mock draft for the season, and it has a few odd choices. You’ll see the oddest in our first section below.

Quarterbacks

Collinsworth went with the usual quarterbacks at the top of the draft, giving the Panthers Bryce Young and the Texans CJ Stroud. The Texans are impossible to predict at this point, but Stroud wouldn’t shock anyone there.

The next QB on the list is Anthony Richardson, who he has going to the Colts at pick No. 4 and then Will Levis falls to the Lions at pick 19. After hearing from Reddit that he would go No. 1, this is so shocking! Well, maybe not.

The shocking move is Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker going to the Chiefs with pick 31. He believes the Chiefs only real trouble would come if Patrick Mahomes gets injured and that they need a stronger backup QB. Sure, but Hooker is older than Jalen Hurts, coming off an injury, worked in an air raid offense, and likely wouldn’t be a better option than Chad Henne for at the very least a year. And we don’t even know if he ever will be good enough to lead a team anywhere besides the basement of the division. The Chiefs can’t afford to waste picks like that.

First defensive player taken

Jalen Carter is the first defensive player taken, as he goes to the Cardinals at No. 3. Most believe that Will Anderson is the pick if the Cardinals don’t trade back, so this is a little different than we’ve seen. Carter’s ability is right up there, so it wouldn’t be a major shock, but it still would be a little surprising with his off-field trouble.

Best pick

Peter Skoronski to the Jets would be a great grab at pick 15. Aaron Rodgers needs all the time he can find as he moves into his 40s this winter.

Worst pick

The worst pick is Hooker, but since we already went over that, I’ll go with Bijan Robinson to the Falcons. Robinson is going to be fun to watch wherever he goes, but the Falcons aren’t in a position to take a running back this high. They are rebuilding and need to either trade back or grab a foundational player in the trenches, or both. Robinson could have a strong career and still might be declining by the time his 5th year option comes up. Falcons need to think long haul.

Final thoughts

Collinsworth seems to be throwing some stuff around to see what sticks here. He has a few picks that teams would probably be able to wait until the second or even third round for. Overall it doesn’t feel like a serious mock, but many don’t.