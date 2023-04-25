WR Tyler Scott: NFL Draft scouting report

Tyler Scott spent three years at Cincinnati, and then decided it was time to try his hand at the NFL Draft. Whoever drafts him will be taking a project while he was productive last season, he still has some polishing to do. He is extremely athletic, as a former track runner and he was also named to Bruce Feldman’s 2022 Freaks List.

before switching to wide receiver. He had two years at receiver that showed some promise and production. He took off during the 2022 season catching 54 passes for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also had over 100 receiving yards four times this season. He made second-team all-AAC this year after truly a big year. Scott decided to strike while his value is high, and it seems like that decision will pay off.

Tyler Scott: Scouting Report

Scott is a former high school running back, so he is extremely shifty and can make guys miss. His most important attribute, however, will be yards after catch ability. At 5-10 and 177 pounds, he is elusive and has big play ability. He has ten touchdowns that eclipsed the 30-yard mark. Scott tested well at the scouting combine, and ran a 4.44 40-yard dash. There is also the possibility of his returning punts and kicks at the next level.

Since he is a converted running back, he will need to improve his route running. There are times when he rounds off his routes, and then he allows defensive backs into his space. He lacks the ability to fight off physical coverages downfield. These are all things he can improve, and probably will as he continues to develop. Whoever drafts him, he may need some time to develop but should be an impact player one day.

Mock Draft landing spots

Scott is being projected by draft experts as a third-round pick. Tankathon has him going No. 74 to the Cleveland Browns while ESPN’s Todd McShay has him going at No. 86 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Fantasy football implications

Scott will likely be a late day two- early day three pick, so he will have the opportunity to compete for snaps for some snaps from day one. Despite his playing, it will take some time before he is extremely productive. He will likely get the bulk of his production from yards after the catch, which is extremely valuable.