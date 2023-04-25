Full field for 2023 Mexico Open

The PGA TOUR heads south of the border this week for the 2023 Mexico Open in Vallarta at the Vidanta Vallarta. 2022 Mexico Open champion and this year’s Masters winner, Jon Rahm, returns to the field as a heavy favorite. Rahm’s odds to win are set at +280 at DraftKings Sportsbook after he set the 72-hole course record at last year’s Open.

He is joined by 2022 runner-up Tony Finau, who has +750 odds to win. Finau and Wyndham Clark are the only Top 20 OWGR golfers besides Rahm to join the field, marking a distinct difference from the star-studded elevated events of March and April. Gary Woodland, Maverick McNealy, and Taylor Pendrith also join the full-field event at Vidanta. After weeks of bad weather at PGA TOUR events in the U.S., Vallarta has sun and pleasant temperatures on the forecast.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Mexico Open teeing off Thursday, April 27.

2023 Mexico Open field