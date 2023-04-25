Full field for 2023 Mexico Open

The PGA TOUR heads south of the border this week for the 2023 Mexico Open in Vallarta at the Vidanta Vallarta. 2022 Mexico Open champion and this year’s Masters winner, Jon Rahm, returns to the field as a heavy favorite. Rahm’s odds to win are set at +280 at DraftKings Sportsbook after he set the 72-hole course record at last year’s Open.
He is joined by 2022 runner-up Tony Finau, who has +750 odds to win. Finau and Wyndham Clark are the only Top 20 OWGR golfers besides Rahm to join the field, marking a distinct difference from the star-studded elevated events of March and April. Gary Woodland, Maverick McNealy, and Taylor Pendrith also join the full-field event at Vidanta. After weeks of bad weather at PGA TOUR events in the U.S., Vallarta has sun and pleasant temperatures on the forecast.
Here is the complete field for the 2023 Mexico Open teeing off Thursday, April 27.
2023 Mexico Open field
2023 Mexico Open Field List
|Player
|Tyson Alexander
|Byeong Hun An
|Ryan Armour
|Arjun Atwal
|Aaron Baddeley
|Ricky Barnes
|Zach Bauchou
|Akshay Bhatia
|Jonas Blixt
|Joseph Bramlett
|Scott Brown
|Wesley Bryan
|Jonathan Byrd
|Greg Chalmers
|Cameron Champ
|Kevin Chappell
|Wyndham Clark
|Eric Cole
|Trevor Cone
|Austin Cook
|Ben Crane
|MJ Daffue
|Brian Davis
|Cristobal Del Solar
|Zecheng Dou
|Nico Echavarria
|Austin Eckroat
|Harrison Endycott
|Derek Ernst
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|Tony Finau
|Dylan Frittelli
|Tommy Gainey
|Brice Garnett
|Ryan Gerard
|Doug Ghim
|Michael Gligic
|Lucas Glover
|Fabián Gómez
|Will Gordon
|Tano Goya
|Brent Grant
|Cody Gribble
|Lanto Griffin
|Emiliano Grillo
|Bill Haas
|James Hahn
|II Paul Haley
|Harry Hall
|Scott Harrington
|Garrick Higgo
|Harry Higgs
|Lee Hodges
|Charley Hoffman
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|J.B. Holmes
|Beau Hossler
|Mark Hubbard
|Jose Cristobal Islas
|Stephan Jaeger
|Richard S. Johnson
|Steve Jurgensen
|Sung Kang
|Michael Kim
|S.H. Kim
|Patton Kizzire
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Kelly Kraft
|Martin Laird
|Derek Lamely
|Nate Lashley
|Hank Lebioda
|Roberto Lebrija
|David Lipsky
|Luke List
|Adam Long
|Peter Malnati
|Ben Martin
|Brandon Matthews
|William McGirt
|Max McGreevy
|Maverick McNealy
|George McNeill
|Francesco Molinari
|Ryan Moore
|Omar Morales
|Grayson Murray
|S.Y. Noh
|Alex Noren
|Henrik Norlander
|Vincent Norrman
|Andrew Novak
|Augusto Núñez
|Sean O'Hair
|Geoff Ogilvy
|Alvaro Ortiz
|Taylor Pendrith
|Cameron Percy
|Raul + Pereda
|Scott Piercy
|D.A. Points
|Ted Potter Jr.
|Andrew Putnam
|Jon Rahm
|Aaron Rai
|Chez Reavie
|Doc Redman
|Kyle * Reifers
|Patrick Rodgers
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|Kevin Roy
|Matti Schmid
|Matthias Schwab
|Robby Shelton
|Greyson Sigg
|Alex Smalley
|Austin Smotherman
|Kevin Stadler
|Kyle Stanley
|Kevin Streelman
|Chris Stroud
|Brian Stuard
|Callum Tarren
|Ben Taylor
|José Toledo
|Alejandro Tosti
|D.J. Trahan
|Martin Trainer
|Kevin Tway
|Rooyen Erik van
|Sebastián Vázquez
|Camilo Villegas
|Jimmy Walker
|Matt Wallace
|Nick Watney
|Boo Weekley
|Trevor Werbylo
|Richy Werenski
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Gary Woodland
|Brandon Wu
|Dylan Wu
|Carson Young
|Carl Yuan