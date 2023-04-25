 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full field for 2023 Mexico Open

We take a look at the full field of competitors for the 2023 Mexico Open.

The PGA TOUR heads south of the border this week for the 2023 Mexico Open in Vallarta at the Vidanta Vallarta. 2022 Mexico Open champion and this year’s Masters winner, Jon Rahm, returns to the field as a heavy favorite. Rahm’s odds to win are set at +280 at DraftKings Sportsbook after he set the 72-hole course record at last year’s Open.

He is joined by 2022 runner-up Tony Finau, who has +750 odds to win. Finau and Wyndham Clark are the only Top 20 OWGR golfers besides Rahm to join the field, marking a distinct difference from the star-studded elevated events of March and April. Gary Woodland, Maverick McNealy, and Taylor Pendrith also join the full-field event at Vidanta. After weeks of bad weather at PGA TOUR events in the U.S., Vallarta has sun and pleasant temperatures on the forecast.

Here is the complete field for the 2023 Mexico Open teeing off Thursday, April 27.

2023 Mexico Open field

2023 Mexico Open Field List

Player
Player
Tyson Alexander
Byeong Hun An
Ryan Armour
Arjun Atwal
Aaron Baddeley
Ricky Barnes
Zach Bauchou
Akshay Bhatia
Jonas Blixt
Joseph Bramlett
Scott Brown
Wesley Bryan
Jonathan Byrd
Greg Chalmers
Cameron Champ
Kevin Chappell
Wyndham Clark
Eric Cole
Trevor Cone
Austin Cook
Ben Crane
MJ Daffue
Brian Davis
Cristobal Del Solar
Zecheng Dou
Nico Echavarria
Austin Eckroat
Harrison Endycott
Derek Ernst
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
Tony Finau
Dylan Frittelli
Tommy Gainey
Brice Garnett
Ryan Gerard
Doug Ghim
Michael Gligic
Lucas Glover
Fabián Gómez
Will Gordon
Tano Goya
Brent Grant
Cody Gribble
Lanto Griffin
Emiliano Grillo
Bill Haas
James Hahn
II Paul Haley
Harry Hall
Scott Harrington
Garrick Higgo
Harry Higgs
Lee Hodges
Charley Hoffman
Nicolai Hojgaard
J.B. Holmes
Beau Hossler
Mark Hubbard
Jose Cristobal Islas
Stephan Jaeger
Richard S. Johnson
Steve Jurgensen
Sung Kang
Michael Kim
S.H. Kim
Patton Kizzire
Satoshi Kodaira
Kelly Kraft
Martin Laird
Derek Lamely
Nate Lashley
Hank Lebioda
Roberto Lebrija
David Lipsky
Luke List
Adam Long
Peter Malnati
Ben Martin
Brandon Matthews
William McGirt
Max McGreevy
Maverick McNealy
George McNeill
Francesco Molinari
Ryan Moore
Omar Morales
Grayson Murray
S.Y. Noh
Alex Noren
Henrik Norlander
Vincent Norrman
Andrew Novak
Augusto Núñez
Sean O'Hair
Geoff Ogilvy
Alvaro Ortiz
Taylor Pendrith
Cameron Percy
Raul + Pereda
Scott Piercy
D.A. Points
Ted Potter Jr.
Andrew Putnam
Jon Rahm
Aaron Rai
Chez Reavie
Doc Redman
Kyle * Reifers
Patrick Rodgers
José de Jesús Rodríguez
Kevin Roy
Matti Schmid
Matthias Schwab
Robby Shelton
Greyson Sigg
Alex Smalley
Austin Smotherman
Kevin Stadler
Kyle Stanley
Kevin Streelman
Chris Stroud
Brian Stuard
Callum Tarren
Ben Taylor
José Toledo
Alejandro Tosti
D.J. Trahan
Martin Trainer
Kevin Tway
Rooyen Erik van
Sebastián Vázquez
Camilo Villegas
Jimmy Walker
Matt Wallace
Nick Watney
Boo Weekley
Trevor Werbylo
Richy Werenski
Kyle Westmoreland
Gary Woodland
Brandon Wu
Dylan Wu
Carson Young
Carl Yuan

