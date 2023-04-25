Breaking down the weather forecast for the 2023 Mexico Open

The PGA TOUR heads down to sunny Puerto Vallarta, Mexico to wrap up an exciting April with the 2023 Mexico Open. The Open will take place at Vidanta Vallarta, and the field is headlined by 2022 Mexico Open champion Jon Rahm, who recently won his first green jacket. He finished with a course record of -17 last year, and heads into this tournament with +280 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The weather forecast looks beautiful for the four days of the tournament, with sunny skies and highs in the mid-80s on the horizon.

Below is a look at the weather report for the four days of the 2023 Mexico Open starting Thursday, April 27 and ending Sunday, April 30.

Thursday, April 27

Hi 85°, Low 64°: Sunny, 0% chance precipitation, 12 MPH winds

Friday, April 28

Hi 85°, Low 62°: Sunny, 0% chance precipitation, 12 MPH winds

Saturday, April 29

Hi 84°, Low 63°: Mostly sunny, 0% chance precipitation, 12 MPH winds

Sunday, April 30

Hi 84°, Low 65°: Partly cloudy, 0% chance precipitation, 12 MPH winds