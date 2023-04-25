How to watch the 2023 Mexico Open via live online stream

The 2023 Mexico Open sees Jon Rahm and Tony Finau headline a full field of golfers in Puerto Vallarta. The tournament tees off on Thursday, April 27 at Vidanta Vallarta with sunny skies and a Rahm win on the forecast. The 2022 Mexico Open champ and recent Masters winner enters with +280 odds to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Finau’s odds are set at +750, and Wyndham Clark enters at +1100 to win.

To watch the 2023 Mexico Open on CBS or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out CBS coverage on Paramount+ or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 Mexico Open are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA TOUR Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups:

8:18 a.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Emiliano Grillo, Alex Noren

8:29 a.m. ET: Gary Woodland, Lucas Glover, Austin Smotherman

8:40 a.m. ET: Richy Werenski, Garrick Higgo, Matt Wallace

1:23 p.m. ET: Tony Finau, Nico Echavarria, Camilo Villegas

1:34 p.m. ET: Cameron Champ, Luke List, Brandon Matthews

Friday Featured Groups:

8:18 a.m. ET: Tony Finau, Nico Echavarria, Camilo Villegas

8:29 a.m. ET: Cameron Champ, Luke List, Brandon Matthews

8:40 a.m. ET: Francesco Molinari, Erik van Rooyen, Chez Reavie

1:23 p.m. ET: Jon Rahm, Emiliano Grillo, Alex Noren

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

3:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. ET

8:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

CBS

3 p.m.-6 p.m.

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

CBS

3 p.m.-6 p.m.

1 p.m.-3 p.m.

8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET