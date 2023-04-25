First round leader odds for 2023 Mexico Open

The 2023 Mexico Open tees off this week from Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The first round will see a full field play the course on Thursday, April 27. This is not an elevated event, so you won’t see as many big names on the leaderboard as there have been for the past several weeks. However, 2022 Mexico Open champion and 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm does headline the event this week.

A golf tournament is won over four days, so it can be hard to predict what the first 18 holes will look like. However, the opening round odds reflect the overall odds — Rahm leads, with Tony Finau and Wyndham Clark behind him.

Last year, Rahm was one of six golfers to shoot a field-low 64 in the first round. He went on to win, but others with that score had plummeted down the leaderboard by the end of the weekend.

Here is the full list of first-round odds for the Mexico Open.

2023 Mexico Open First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook