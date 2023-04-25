 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First round leader odds for 2023 Mexico Open

We break down the odds to lead after the first round at the Mexico Open this weekend.

By Grace McDermott
THE PLAYERS Championship - Round One Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

The 2023 Mexico Open tees off this week from Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The first round will see a full field play the course on Thursday, April 27. This is not an elevated event, so you won’t see as many big names on the leaderboard as there have been for the past several weeks. However, 2022 Mexico Open champion and 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm does headline the event this week.

A golf tournament is won over four days, so it can be hard to predict what the first 18 holes will look like. However, the opening round odds reflect the overall odds — Rahm leads, with Tony Finau and Wyndham Clark behind him.

Last year, Rahm was one of six golfers to shoot a field-low 64 in the first round. He went on to win, but others with that score had plummeted down the leaderboard by the end of the weekend.

Here is the full list of first-round odds for the Mexico Open.

2023 Mexico Open First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook

2023 Mexico Open Round 1 Leader Odds

Player Odds
Player Odds
Jon Rahm +1100
Tony Finau +2000
Wyndham Clark +3000
Gary Woodland +3500
Patrick Rodgers +4000
Nicolai Hojgaard +4000
Byeong Hun An +4000
Maverick McNealy +4500
Beau Hossler +4500
Stephan Jaeger +5000
Alex Noren +5000
Will Gordon +5500
Taylor Pendrith +5500
Joseph Bramlett +5500
Emiliano Grillo +5500
Ben Martin +5500
Alex Smalley +5500
Aaron Rai +5500
S.H. Kim +6000
Robby Shelton +6000
Matt Wallace +6000
Luke List +6000
Lee Hodges +6000
Garrick Higgo +6000
Brandon Wu +6000
MJ Daffue +7000
Harry Hall +7000
Eric Cole +7000
Andrew Putnam +7000
Vincent Norrman +7500
Patton Kizzire +7500
Akshay Bhatia +7500
Peter Malnati +8000
Mark Hubbard +8000
Lanto Griffin +8000
Dylan Wu +8000
David Lipsky +8000
Cameron Champ +8000
Nate Lashley +9000
Michael Kim +9000
Kevin Tway +9000
Jimmy Walker +9000
Francesco Molinari +9000
Chez Reavie +9000
Charley Hoffman +9000
Carl Yuan +9000
Callum Tarren +9000
Brandon Matthews +9000
Austin Eckroat +9000
Andrew Novak +9000
Alejandro Tosti +9000
Scott Piercy +10000
Matti Schmid +10000
Martin Trainer +10000
Kevin Streelman +10000
Kevin Chappell +10000
Harry Higgs +10000
Greyson Sigg +10000
Erik Van Rooyen +10000
Dylan Frittelli +10000
Doug Ghim +10000
Brent Grant +10000
Ben Taylor +10000
Augusto Nunez +10000
Zecheng Dou +11000
Tano Goya +11000
Sean O'Hair +11000
S.Y. Noh +11000
Ryan Gerard +11000
Nico Echavarria +11000
Matthias Schwab +11000
Lucas Glover +11000
Henrik Norlander +11000
Hank Lebioda +11000
Doc Redman +11000
Austin Smotherman +11000
Adam Long +11000
Aaron Baddeley +11000
Tyson Alexander +13000
Sung Kang +13000
Scott Harrington +13000
Satoshi Kodaira +13000
Martin Laird +13000
Kyle Westmoreland +13000
Kevin Roy +13000
James Hahn +13000
Cody Gribble +13000
Chris Stroud +13000
Carson Young +13000
Cameron Percy +13000
Brice Garnett +13000
Austin Cook +13000
Trevor Werbylo +15000
Trevor Cone +15000
Scott Brown +15000
Ryan Moore +15000
Ryan Armour +15000
Paul Haley II +15000
Nick Watney +15000
Michael Gligic +15000
Jose Toledo +15000
Jonathan Byrd +15000
Harrison Endycott +15000
Grayson Murray +15000
Bill Haas +15000
William McGirt +18000
Wesley Bryan +18000
Ricky Barnes +18000
Richy Werenski +18000
Kelly Kraft +18000
Greg Chalmers +18000
Fabian Gomez +18000
Cristobal Del Solar +18000
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +20000
Kyle Reifers +20000
Jose de Jesus Rodriguez +20000
Jonas Blixt +20000
J.B. Holmes +20000
Geoff Ogilvy +20000
D.J. Trahan +20000
Camilo Villegas +20000
Brian Stuard +20000
Tommy Gainey +20000
Max McGreevy +25000
Kyle Stanley +25000
Derek Lamely +25000
Derek Ernst +25000
Sebastian Vazquez +30000
Raul Pereda +30000
George McNeill +30000
D.A. Points +30000
Boo Weekley +30000
Ben Crane +30000
Arjun Atwal +30000
Alvaro Ortiz +30000
Zach Bauchou +35000
Ted Potter Jr. +35000
Roberto Lebrija +35000
Omar Morales +35000
Steve Jurgensen +40000
Richard Johnson +40000
Kevin Stadler +40000
Jose Cristobal Islas +40000
Brian Davis +50000

More From DraftKings Nation