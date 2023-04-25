First round leader odds for 2023 Mexico Open

The 2023 Mexico Open tees off this week from Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. The first round will see a full field play the course on Thursday, April 27. This is not an elevated event, so you won’t see as many big names on the leaderboard as there have been for the past several weeks. However, 2022 Mexico Open champion and 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm does headline the event this week.
A golf tournament is won over four days, so it can be hard to predict what the first 18 holes will look like. However, the opening round odds reflect the overall odds — Rahm leads, with Tony Finau and Wyndham Clark behind him.
Last year, Rahm was one of six golfers to shoot a field-low 64 in the first round. He went on to win, but others with that score had plummeted down the leaderboard by the end of the weekend.
Here is the full list of first-round odds for the Mexico Open.
2023 Mexico Open First Round leader odds from DraftKings Sportsbook
|Player
|Odds
|Player
|Odds
|Jon Rahm
|+1100
|Tony Finau
|+2000
|Wyndham Clark
|+3000
|Gary Woodland
|+3500
|Patrick Rodgers
|+4000
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+4000
|Byeong Hun An
|+4000
|Maverick McNealy
|+4500
|Beau Hossler
|+4500
|Stephan Jaeger
|+5000
|Alex Noren
|+5000
|Will Gordon
|+5500
|Taylor Pendrith
|+5500
|Joseph Bramlett
|+5500
|Emiliano Grillo
|+5500
|Ben Martin
|+5500
|Alex Smalley
|+5500
|Aaron Rai
|+5500
|S.H. Kim
|+6000
|Robby Shelton
|+6000
|Matt Wallace
|+6000
|Luke List
|+6000
|Lee Hodges
|+6000
|Garrick Higgo
|+6000
|Brandon Wu
|+6000
|MJ Daffue
|+7000
|Harry Hall
|+7000
|Eric Cole
|+7000
|Andrew Putnam
|+7000
|Vincent Norrman
|+7500
|Patton Kizzire
|+7500
|Akshay Bhatia
|+7500
|Peter Malnati
|+8000
|Mark Hubbard
|+8000
|Lanto Griffin
|+8000
|Dylan Wu
|+8000
|David Lipsky
|+8000
|Cameron Champ
|+8000
|Nate Lashley
|+9000
|Michael Kim
|+9000
|Kevin Tway
|+9000
|Jimmy Walker
|+9000
|Francesco Molinari
|+9000
|Chez Reavie
|+9000
|Charley Hoffman
|+9000
|Carl Yuan
|+9000
|Callum Tarren
|+9000
|Brandon Matthews
|+9000
|Austin Eckroat
|+9000
|Andrew Novak
|+9000
|Alejandro Tosti
|+9000
|Scott Piercy
|+10000
|Matti Schmid
|+10000
|Martin Trainer
|+10000
|Kevin Streelman
|+10000
|Kevin Chappell
|+10000
|Harry Higgs
|+10000
|Greyson Sigg
|+10000
|Erik Van Rooyen
|+10000
|Dylan Frittelli
|+10000
|Doug Ghim
|+10000
|Brent Grant
|+10000
|Ben Taylor
|+10000
|Augusto Nunez
|+10000
|Zecheng Dou
|+11000
|Tano Goya
|+11000
|Sean O'Hair
|+11000
|S.Y. Noh
|+11000
|Ryan Gerard
|+11000
|Nico Echavarria
|+11000
|Matthias Schwab
|+11000
|Lucas Glover
|+11000
|Henrik Norlander
|+11000
|Hank Lebioda
|+11000
|Doc Redman
|+11000
|Austin Smotherman
|+11000
|Adam Long
|+11000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+11000
|Tyson Alexander
|+13000
|Sung Kang
|+13000
|Scott Harrington
|+13000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|+13000
|Martin Laird
|+13000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+13000
|Kevin Roy
|+13000
|James Hahn
|+13000
|Cody Gribble
|+13000
|Chris Stroud
|+13000
|Carson Young
|+13000
|Cameron Percy
|+13000
|Brice Garnett
|+13000
|Austin Cook
|+13000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+15000
|Trevor Cone
|+15000
|Scott Brown
|+15000
|Ryan Moore
|+15000
|Ryan Armour
|+15000
|Paul Haley II
|+15000
|Nick Watney
|+15000
|Michael Gligic
|+15000
|Jose Toledo
|+15000
|Jonathan Byrd
|+15000
|Harrison Endycott
|+15000
|Grayson Murray
|+15000
|Bill Haas
|+15000
|William McGirt
|+18000
|Wesley Bryan
|+18000
|Ricky Barnes
|+18000
|Richy Werenski
|+18000
|Kelly Kraft
|+18000
|Greg Chalmers
|+18000
|Fabian Gomez
|+18000
|Cristobal Del Solar
|+18000
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|+20000
|Kyle Reifers
|+20000
|Jose de Jesus Rodriguez
|+20000
|Jonas Blixt
|+20000
|J.B. Holmes
|+20000
|Geoff Ogilvy
|+20000
|D.J. Trahan
|+20000
|Camilo Villegas
|+20000
|Brian Stuard
|+20000
|Tommy Gainey
|+20000
|Max McGreevy
|+25000
|Kyle Stanley
|+25000
|Derek Lamely
|+25000
|Derek Ernst
|+25000
|Sebastian Vazquez
|+30000
|Raul Pereda
|+30000
|George McNeill
|+30000
|D.A. Points
|+30000
|Boo Weekley
|+30000
|Ben Crane
|+30000
|Arjun Atwal
|+30000
|Alvaro Ortiz
|+30000
|Zach Bauchou
|+35000
|Ted Potter Jr.
|+35000
|Roberto Lebrija
|+35000
|Omar Morales
|+35000
|Steve Jurgensen
|+40000
|Richard Johnson
|+40000
|Kevin Stadler
|+40000
|Jose Cristobal Islas
|+40000
|Brian Davis
|+50000