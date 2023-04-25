Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Mexico Open

The 2023 Mexico Open tees off the first round on Thursday, April 27 from Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta. The full-field event eases up on the gas of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events schedule. Just three top-20 OWGR golfers join the field here — 2022 Mexico Open winner Jon Rahm, 2022 runner-up Tony Finau, and Wyndham Clark. Rahm’s odds to win are set at a remarkably low +280 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 8:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Rahm tees off at 9:18 a.m. ET.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Mexico Open on Thursday.