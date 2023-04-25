Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Mexico Open

The 2023 Mexico Open tees off the first round on Thursday, April 27 from Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta. The full-field event eases up on the gas of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events schedule. Just three top-20 OWGR golfers join the field here — 2022 Mexico Open winner Jon Rahm, 2022 runner-up Tony Finau, and Wyndham Clark. Rahm’s odds to win are set at a remarkably low +280 at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 8:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Rahm tees off at 9:18 a.m. ET.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Mexico Open on Thursday.
2023 Mexico Open Round 1 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:45 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Greg Chalmers
|Kevin Stadler
|D.J. Trahan
|8:45 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jonas Blixt
|Doug Ghim
|Stephan Jaeger
|8:56 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Sung Kang
|Grayson Murray
|Fabián Gómez
|8:56 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Michael Kim
|Harry Higgs
|Robby Shelton
|9:07 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Wesley Bryan
|Peter Malnati
|S.H. Kim
|9:07 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Martin Trainer
|Hank Lebioda
|Eric Cole
|9:18 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Martin Laird
|Taylor Pendrith
|Alex Smalley
|9:18 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Jon Rahm
|Emiliano Grillo
|Alex Noren
|9:29 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Mark Hubbard
|Doc Redman
|Max McGreevy
|9:29 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Lucas Glover
|Gary Woodland
|Austin Smotherman
|9:40 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Derek Ernst
|Scott Brown
|Cameron Percy
|9:40 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Matt Wallace
|Garrick Higgo
|Richy Werenski
|9:51 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Nate Lashley
|Nick Watney
|Jonathan Byrd
|9:51 AM
|Tee No. 10
|D.A. Points
|Beau Hossler
|Callum Tarren
|10:02 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Cook
|Ryan Armour
|Ben Crane
|10:02 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Streelman
|George McNeill
|Wyndham Clark
|10:13 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Cody Gribble
|Tommy Gainey
|Ben Taylor
|10:13 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Sean O'Hair
|Patrick Rodgers
|Brandon Wu
|10:24 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Dylan Wu
|Akshay Bhatia
|Steve Jurgensen
|10:24 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Ryan Gerard
|Cristobal Del Solar
|10:35 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Carson Young
|Paul Haley II
|Jose Cristobal Islas
|10:35 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Harry Hall
|Kevin Roy
|José Toledo
|10:46 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Zecheng Dou
|Trevor Werbylo
|Raul Pereda
|10:46 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Boo Weekley
|Vincent Norrman
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|1:50 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Jimmy Walker
|Bill Haas
|Greyson Sigg
|1:50 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Brian Stuard
|Kelly Kraft
|Joseph Bramlett
|2:01 PM
|Tee No. 1
|William McGirt
|Byeong Hun An
|Andrew Novak
|2:01 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Chris Stroud
|Ryan Moore
|Lee Hodges
|2:12 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Andrew Putnam
|James Hahn
|Will Gordon
|2:12 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Dylan Frittelli
|Adam Long
|Geoff Ogilvy
|2:23 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Nico Echavarria
|Tony Finau
|Camilo Villegas
|2:23 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Lanto Griffin
|J.B. Holmes
|Maverick McNealy
|2:34 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Luke List
|Cameron Champ
|Brandon Matthews
|2:34 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Tway
|Brian Davis
|David Lipsky
|2:45 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Chez Reavie
|Erik van Rooyen
|Francesco Molinari
|2:45 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|Ricky Barnes
|Henrik Norlander
|2:56 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Brice Garnett
|Arjun Atwal
|Matthias Schwab
|2:56 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Charley Hoffman
|Richard S. Johnson
|3:07 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Patton Kizzire
|Ben Martin
|S.Y. Noh
|3:07 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Kevin Chappell
|Tyson Alexander
|Kyle Reifers
|3:18 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Piercy
|Kyle Stanley
|Aaron Baddeley
|3:18 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Harrison Endycott
|Brent Grant
|José de Jesús Rodríguez
|3:29 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Austin Eckroat
|Augusto Núñez
|Zach Bauchou
|3:29 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Aaron Rai
|Michael Gligic
|Alvaro Ortiz
|3:40 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Scott Harrington
|Carl Yuan
|Alejandro Tosti
|3:40 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Matti Schmid
|Trevor Cone
|Sebastián Vázquez
|3:51 PM
|Tee No. 1
|Tano Goya
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Roberto Lebrija
|3:51 PM
|Tee No. 10
|Derek Lamely
|MJ Daffue
|Omar Morales