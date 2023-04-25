 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 1 of the Mexico Open

The Mexico Open tees off at 8:45 a.m. ET on Thursday from Vidanta Vallarta. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Grace McDermott
Mexico Open at Vidanta - Final Round Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The 2023 Mexico Open tees off the first round on Thursday, April 27 from Vidanta Vallarta in Puerto Vallarta. The full-field event eases up on the gas of the PGA TOUR’s elevated events schedule. Just three top-20 OWGR golfers join the field here — 2022 Mexico Open winner Jon Rahm, 2022 runner-up Tony Finau, and Wyndham Clark. Rahm’s odds to win are set at a remarkably low +280 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The tournament gets underway Thursday with tee times starting at 8:45 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. Rahm tees off at 9:18 a.m. ET.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 1 of the 2023 Mexico Open on Thursday.

2023 Mexico Open Round 1 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
8:45 AM Tee No. 1 Greg Chalmers Kevin Stadler D.J. Trahan
8:45 AM Tee No. 10 Jonas Blixt Doug Ghim Stephan Jaeger
8:56 AM Tee No. 1 Sung Kang Grayson Murray Fabián Gómez
8:56 AM Tee No. 10 Michael Kim Harry Higgs Robby Shelton
9:07 AM Tee No. 1 Wesley Bryan Peter Malnati S.H. Kim
9:07 AM Tee No. 10 Martin Trainer Hank Lebioda Eric Cole
9:18 AM Tee No. 1 Martin Laird Taylor Pendrith Alex Smalley
9:18 AM Tee No. 10 Jon Rahm Emiliano Grillo Alex Noren
9:29 AM Tee No. 1 Mark Hubbard Doc Redman Max McGreevy
9:29 AM Tee No. 10 Lucas Glover Gary Woodland Austin Smotherman
9:40 AM Tee No. 1 Derek Ernst Scott Brown Cameron Percy
9:40 AM Tee No. 10 Matt Wallace Garrick Higgo Richy Werenski
9:51 AM Tee No. 1 Nate Lashley Nick Watney Jonathan Byrd
9:51 AM Tee No. 10 D.A. Points Beau Hossler Callum Tarren
10:02 AM Tee No. 1 Austin Cook Ryan Armour Ben Crane
10:02 AM Tee No. 10 Kevin Streelman George McNeill Wyndham Clark
10:13 AM Tee No. 1 Cody Gribble Tommy Gainey Ben Taylor
10:13 AM Tee No. 10 Sean O'Hair Patrick Rodgers Brandon Wu
10:24 AM Tee No. 1 Dylan Wu Akshay Bhatia Steve Jurgensen
10:24 AM Tee No. 10 Kyle Westmoreland Ryan Gerard Cristobal Del Solar
10:35 AM Tee No. 1 Carson Young Paul Haley II Jose Cristobal Islas
10:35 AM Tee No. 10 Harry Hall Kevin Roy José Toledo
10:46 AM Tee No. 1 Zecheng Dou Trevor Werbylo Raul Pereda
10:46 AM Tee No. 10 Boo Weekley Vincent Norrman Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
1:50 PM Tee No. 1 Jimmy Walker Bill Haas Greyson Sigg
1:50 PM Tee No. 10 Brian Stuard Kelly Kraft Joseph Bramlett
2:01 PM Tee No. 1 William McGirt Byeong Hun An Andrew Novak
2:01 PM Tee No. 10 Chris Stroud Ryan Moore Lee Hodges
2:12 PM Tee No. 1 Andrew Putnam James Hahn Will Gordon
2:12 PM Tee No. 10 Dylan Frittelli Adam Long Geoff Ogilvy
2:23 PM Tee No. 1 Nico Echavarria Tony Finau Camilo Villegas
2:23 PM Tee No. 10 Lanto Griffin J.B. Holmes Maverick McNealy
2:34 PM Tee No. 1 Luke List Cameron Champ Brandon Matthews
2:34 PM Tee No. 10 Kevin Tway Brian Davis David Lipsky
2:45 PM Tee No. 1 Chez Reavie Erik van Rooyen Francesco Molinari
2:45 PM Tee No. 10 Ted Potter, Jr. Ricky Barnes Henrik Norlander
2:56 PM Tee No. 1 Brice Garnett Arjun Atwal Matthias Schwab
2:56 PM Tee No. 10 Satoshi Kodaira Charley Hoffman Richard S. Johnson
3:07 PM Tee No. 1 Patton Kizzire Ben Martin S.Y. Noh
3:07 PM Tee No. 10 Kevin Chappell Tyson Alexander Kyle Reifers
3:18 PM Tee No. 1 Scott Piercy Kyle Stanley Aaron Baddeley
3:18 PM Tee No. 10 Harrison Endycott Brent Grant José de Jesús Rodríguez
3:29 PM Tee No. 1 Austin Eckroat Augusto Núñez Zach Bauchou
3:29 PM Tee No. 10 Aaron Rai Michael Gligic Alvaro Ortiz
3:40 PM Tee No. 1 Scott Harrington Carl Yuan Alejandro Tosti
3:40 PM Tee No. 10 Matti Schmid Trevor Cone Sebastián Vázquez
3:51 PM Tee No. 1 Tano Goya Nicolai Hojgaard Roberto Lebrija
3:51 PM Tee No. 10 Derek Lamely MJ Daffue Omar Morales

