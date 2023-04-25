 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 NBA playoffs second round: No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns schedule

Here’s the schedule for the Nuggets taking on the Suns in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.

By Brittany Jarret
Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns
Jeff Green of the Denver Nuggets guards Kevin Durant of the Phoenix Suns during the game at Footprint Center on April 06, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. The Suns beat the Nuggets 119-115.
Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns will meet in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs with both teams having championship aspirations. The Nuggets took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1 while the Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 4-1 in the first round. The Nuggets and Suns met four times during the regular season, splitting the season series 2-2.

Here’s the full schedule for this second round series in the Western Conference.

No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns schedule

Game 1: Suns @ Nuggets, Date TBD, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD
Game 2: Suns @ Nuggets, Date TBD, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD
Game 3: Nuggets @ Suns, Date TBD, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD
Game 4: Nuggets @ Suns, Date TBD, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD
*Game 5: Suns @ Nuggets, Date TBD, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD
*Game 6: Nuggets @ Suns, Date TBD, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD
*Game 7: Suns @ Nuggets, Date TBD, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD

*Games 5-7 if necessary

