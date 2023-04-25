2023 NBA playoffs second round: No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns schedule

The Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns will meet in the second round of the 2023 NBA playoffs with both teams having championship aspirations. The Nuggets took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 4-1 while the Suns defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 4-1 in the first round. The Nuggets and Suns met four times during the regular season, splitting the season series 2-2.
Here’s the full schedule for this second round series in the Western Conference.
No. 1 Nuggets vs. No. 4 Suns schedule
Game 1: Suns @ Nuggets, Date TBD, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD
Game 2: Suns @ Nuggets, Date TBD, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD
Game 3: Nuggets @ Suns, Date TBD, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD
Game 4: Nuggets @ Suns, Date TBD, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD
*Game 5: Suns @ Nuggets, Date TBD, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD
*Game 6: Nuggets @ Suns, Date TBD, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD
*Game 7: Suns @ Nuggets, Date TBD, Time TBD, TV Channel TBD
*Games 5-7 if necessary