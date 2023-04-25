 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

We go over the opening odds for this Sunday’s Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

By David Fucillo
A general view of pit road during the National Anthem as a C17 Globemaster from the 3rd Airlift Squadron of Dover Air Force Base performs a flyover prior to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Apache Warrior 400 presented by Lucas Oil at Dover International Speedway on October 1, 2017 in Dover, Delaware. Photo by Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the Monster Mile this weekend as Dover Motor Speedway hosts the Wurth 400. The race is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. The race was previously sponsored by Drydene and was known as the DuraMAX Drydene 400 last year and the Drydene 400 in 2021.

Kyle Larson enters race week as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds. William Byron follows at +550, defending race winner Chase Elliott is +650, and Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell sit at +900.

A year ago, Chris Buescher claimed pole position in the second round of qualifying after Ross Chastain claimed the fastest time in the first round. Denny Hamlin won the first stage and Ryan Blaney won the second stage before Elliott claimed the checkered flag. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. finished second and Blaney finished third.

Kyle Busch won last week’s race at Talladega and is now tied with Larson and Byron for most wins this season. Busch is +1800 to win this weekend in Dover.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Wurth 400.

2023 Wurth 400 odds

Driver Odds to win
Driver Odds to win
Kyle Larson +500
William Byron +550
Chase Elliott +650
Denny Hamlin +900
Christopher Bell +900
Kevin Harvick +1100
Ross Chastain +1400
Martin Truex Jr. +1400
Alex Bowman +1600
Tyler Reddick +1700
Kyle Busch +1800
Ryan Blaney +2200
Joey Logano +2200
Chris Buescher +3500
Chase Briscoe +3500
Bubba Wallace +3500
Brad Keselowski +3500
Ty Gibbs +4500
Daniel Suarez +4500
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +6000
Ryan Preece +6500
Aric Almirola +6500
Michael McDowell +10000
Austin Dillon +10000
Austin Cindric +10000
Todd Gilliland +15000
Justin Haley +15000
Erik Jones +15000
A.J. Allmendinger +15000
Noah Gragson +30000
Harrison Burton +30000
Ty Dillon +50000
J.J. Yeley +50000
Corey Lajoie +50000
Brennan Poole +50000
B.J. McLeod +100000

