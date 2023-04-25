NASCAR odds: Breaking down race week lines for Sunday’s Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to the Monster Mile this weekend as Dover Motor Speedway hosts the Wurth 400. The race is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. ET and will air on FS1. The race was previously sponsored by Drydene and was known as the DuraMAX Drydene 400 last year and the Drydene 400 in 2021.

Kyle Larson enters race week as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +500 odds. William Byron follows at +550, defending race winner Chase Elliott is +650, and Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell sit at +900.

A year ago, Chris Buescher claimed pole position in the second round of qualifying after Ross Chastain claimed the fastest time in the first round. Denny Hamlin won the first stage and Ryan Blaney won the second stage before Elliott claimed the checkered flag. Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. finished second and Blaney finished third.

Kyle Busch won last week’s race at Talladega and is now tied with Larson and Byron for most wins this season. Busch is +1800 to win this weekend in Dover.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Sunday’s 2023 Wurth 400.