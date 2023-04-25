Würth 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

NASCAR returns to Dover Motor Speedway this weekend for its annual trip to the “Monster Mile.” The Würth 400 is set to run on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. ET. Practice and qualifying run the day before at 10:35 a.m. and 11:20 a.m., respectively. The race and qualifying will each air on FS1.

A year ago, this race was called the DuraMAX Drydene 400. The year before that it was just the Drydene 400. It runs 400 laps and lasts around three hours and 20 minutes when there haven’t been delays.

The full field is in place and Kyle Larson opened race week as the favorite to win with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson has two wins this season and is tied with Kyle Busch and William Byron for the series lead in wins. Christopher Bell is the points leader heading toward May.

Larson finished sixth at the Dover race last year and second the year before. Dating back to his first Dover race in 2014, Larson has 11 top-ten finishes, two second-place finishes, and a win.

Chase Elliott is the defending champ at Dover and has +650 odds to win the race. Other prior winners at this race in the 2023 field include (year they won in parenthesis) Alex Bowman (2021), Denny Hamlin (2020), Martin Truex, Jr. (2019), Kevin Harvick (2018), and Kyle Busch (2008, 2010).