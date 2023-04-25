 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Würth 400 entry list: Full field of drivers for 2023 race

Here’s everybody currently expected to compete this week in qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series FedEx 400 Benefiting Autism Speaks at Dover International Speedway on May 31, 2015 in Dover, Delaware. Photo by Chris Trotman/NASCAR via Getty Images

NASCAR returns to Dover Motor Speedway this weekend for its annual trip to the “Monster Mile.” The Würth 400 is set to run on Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. ET. Practice and qualifying run the day before at 10:35 a.m. and 11:20 a.m., respectively. The race and qualifying will each air on FS1.

A year ago, this race was called the DuraMAX Drydene 400. The year before that it was just the Drydene 400. It runs 400 laps and lasts around three hours and 20 minutes when there haven’t been delays.

The full field is in place and Kyle Larson opened race week as the favorite to win with +500 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Larson has two wins this season and is tied with Kyle Busch and William Byron for the series lead in wins. Christopher Bell is the points leader heading toward May.

Larson finished sixth at the Dover race last year and second the year before. Dating back to his first Dover race in 2014, Larson has 11 top-ten finishes, two second-place finishes, and a win.

Chase Elliott is the defending champ at Dover and has +650 odds to win the race. Other prior winners at this race in the 2023 field include (year they won in parenthesis) Alex Bowman (2021), Denny Hamlin (2020), Martin Truex, Jr. (2019), Kevin Harvick (2018), and Kyle Busch (2008, 2010).

2023 Wurth 400 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Ross Chastain 1
2 Austin Cindric 2
3 Austin Dillon 3
4 Kevin Harvick 4
5 Kyle Larson 5
6 Brad Keselowski 6
7 Corey Lajoie 7
8 Kyle Busch 8
9 Chase Elliott 9
10 Aric Almirola 10
11 Denny Hamlin 11
12 Ryan Blaney 12
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Brennan Poole 15
15 A.J. Allmendinger 16
16 Chris Buescher 17
17 Martin Truex Jr 19
18 Christopher Bell 20
19 Harrison Burton 21
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Bubba Wallace 23
22 William Byron 24
23 Justin Haley 31
24 Michael McDowell 34
25 Todd Gilliland 38
26 Ryan Preece 41
27 Noah Gragson 42
28 Erik Jones 43
29 Tyler Reddick 45
30 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
31 Alex Bowman 48
32 J.J. Yeley 51
33 Ty Gibbs 54
34 Ty Dillon 77
35 B.J. McLeod 78
36 Daniel Suarez 99

