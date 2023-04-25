Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, April 25

Tuesday’s slate provides more opportunities than usual for fantasy baseball managers to stream starting pitchers, with a whopping 23 out of 30 ranking somewhere in the “questionable” tier or above. So who should you grab from the waiver wire? Who should you sit? We’ve got all the answers plus a complete ranking of every starter going on Tuesday, April 25th.

Starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, April 25

Pitchers to stream

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels — Canning has looked rock-solid since making his long-awaited return from injury a couple of weeks ago, most recently holding the New York Yankees to two runs in 5.1 innings of work. The command has been spotty, but that figures to improve as he gets more reps under his belt, and next up is a date with a dismal Oakland Athletics offense at home. If he continues to emphasize his new-look breaking balls — and avoids the free passes — he should be in store for a win and possibly a quality start.

Peyton Battenfield, Cleveland Guardians — The Colorado Rockies away from Coors Field are always a good streaming option, and Battenfield has been a pleasant surprise as the latest product to come off the Cleveland pitching prospect assembly line. After a solid 4.2 innings against the Yankees in his MLB debut, he spun a quality start last time out against the Detroit Tigers. His cutter in particular has been a real swing-and-miss offering, and it should carry him through at least five solid innings on Tuesday.

Ryne Nelson, Arizona Diamondbacks — In Nelson’s one favorable matchup so far — at the Miami Marlins — the righty thrived over six innings. Enter the Royals, have been among the worst offenses in baseball in every category so far this season. Nelson’s fastball-heavy approach should pay dividends at home.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Tuesday, April 25th.