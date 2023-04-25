 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Tuesday, April 25

Chris Landers ranks every starting pitcher to stream in fantasy baseball for Tuesday, April 25.

Chris Landers
Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins pitches in the first inning of a game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on April 19, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Tuesday’s slate provides more opportunities than usual for fantasy baseball managers to stream starting pitchers, with a whopping 23 out of 30 ranking somewhere in the “questionable” tier or above. So who should you grab from the waiver wire? Who should you sit? We’ve got all the answers plus a complete ranking of every starter going on Tuesday, April 25th.

Griffin Canning, Los Angeles Angels — Canning has looked rock-solid since making his long-awaited return from injury a couple of weeks ago, most recently holding the New York Yankees to two runs in 5.1 innings of work. The command has been spotty, but that figures to improve as he gets more reps under his belt, and next up is a date with a dismal Oakland Athletics offense at home. If he continues to emphasize his new-look breaking balls — and avoids the free passes — he should be in store for a win and possibly a quality start.

Peyton Battenfield, Cleveland Guardians — The Colorado Rockies away from Coors Field are always a good streaming option, and Battenfield has been a pleasant surprise as the latest product to come off the Cleveland pitching prospect assembly line. After a solid 4.2 innings against the Yankees in his MLB debut, he spun a quality start last time out against the Detroit Tigers. His cutter in particular has been a real swing-and-miss offering, and it should carry him through at least five solid innings on Tuesday.

Ryne Nelson, Arizona Diamondbacks — In Nelson’s one favorable matchup so far — at the Miami Marlins — the righty thrived over six innings. Enter the Royals, have been among the worst offenses in baseball in every category so far this season. Nelson’s fastball-heavy approach should pay dividends at home.

Rank Pitcher Matchup
Must-start
1 Joe Ryan vs. Yankees
2 Nestor Cortes @ Twins
3 Charlie Morton vs. Marlins
4 Drew Rasmussen vs. Astros
5 Logan Gilbert @ Phillies
6 Justin Steele vs. Padres
Strong plays
7 Mason Miller @ Angels
8 Griffin Canning vs. Athletics
9 Peyton Battenfield vs. Rockies
10 Noah Syndergaard @ Pirates
11 Ryne Nelson vs. Royals
12 Eric Lauer vs. Tigers
Questionable
13 Blake Snell @ Cubs
14 Brady Singer @ Diamondbacks
15 Johan Oviedo vs. Dodgers
16 Luis Garcia @ Rays
17 Kyle Bradish vs. Red Sox
18 Jose Berrios vs. White Sox
19 Martin Perez @ Reds
20 Bailey Falter vs. Mariners
21 Jose Butto vs. Nationals
22 Spencer Turnbull @ Brewers
23 Josiah Gray @ Mets
Don't do it
24 Sean Manaea vs. Cardinals
25 Mike Clevinger @ Blue Jays
26 Corey Kluber @ Orioles
27 Jake Woodford @ Giants
28 Ryan Feltner @ Guardians
29 Luke Weaver vs. Rangers
30 Bryan Hoeing @ Braves

