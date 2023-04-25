Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Tuesday, April 25

Zero matinees and a full 15-game schedule means an enormous main slate at DraftKings DFS, with a batch of nine-games that gets going at 7:07 p.m. ET. But with so many options to choose from, how do you know who to ride with? We’re here to help with three of our favorite teams to stack on Tuesday, April 25, with help from odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Tuesday, April 25

Matt Olson ($5,900)

Sean Murphy ($5,000)

Ozzie Albies ($4,300)

Sam Hilliard ($2,500)

Injuries in the starting rotation have forced Miami to turn to righty Bryan Hoeing, a former seventh-round pick with a career 4.30 ERA in the Minors. His lone MLB stint went even worse, with a 12.08 mark across eight appearances and one start — which helps explain why Atlanta has the night’s highest run total at 5.5.

The Braves should be able to tee off again today after plating 11 runs on Monday night. Olson and Murphy have been scorching to start the year, Albies finally started to turn it on after some early struggles and Hilliard has been a revelation filling in for Michael Harris II in center field (and will have the platoon advantage).

Seiya Suzuki ($5,300)

Dansby Swanson ($5,200)

Patrick Wisdom ($5,100)

Nico Hoerner ($4,700)

DraftKings is less bullish on the Cubs’ offense tonight, with the team run total set at just 3.5, but that seems to be more a reflection of Blake Snell’s reputation than how the lefty has actually pitched this year. His ERA currently sits at 6.00, with a WHIP approaching 2, and the going won’t get any easier on Tuesday against a Chicago offense that has feasted on left-handed pitching so far this season.

The Cubs boast a group of very dangerous right-handed hitters who all mash southpaws — Wisdom has gone deep four times in just 28 plate appearances against lefties this year, while Hoerner has homered in each of his last two games — and they should be in for a big night at Wrigley Field.

Thairo Estrada ($5,400)

Joc Pederson ($4,500)

J.D. Davis ($3,900)

Mike Yastrzemski ($3,700)

If you’re looking to stack on a budget, consider the Giants — who, despite their struggles so far this season, currently boast the league’s third-highest OPS against righty pitching. Their matchup tonight is St. Louis right-hander Jake Woodford, who owns a 6.05 ERA through his first four starts. Pederson and Yastrzemski have the platoon advantage and have hit righties hard throughout their careers, while righties Estrada and Davis have gotten off to great starts in 2023 and don’t have any noticeable platoon difference.