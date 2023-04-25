Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Twins on Tuesday, April 25

On Monday, Sonny Gray stifled the New York Yankees offense by tossing seven shutout innings with eight strikeouts in the Minnesota Twins’ 6-1 win. Minnesota will look to continue their winning ways in game two of the series on Tuesday, with first pitch from Target Field set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Nestor Cortes (3-0, 3.09 ERA) goes for the Yankees, while the Twins send ace Joe Ryan (4-0, 3.24) to the mound.

The Twins are -125 favorites on the moneyline on DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Yankees are +105 underdogs. The total is set at 6.5.

Yankees-Twins picks: Tuesday, April 25

Injury report

Yankees

Out: SP Carlos Rodon (left elbow strain, back), OF Harrison Bader (left oblique strain), SP Luis Severino (right lat strain), RP Jonathan Loaisiga (right elbow inflammation), 3B Josh Donaldson (right hamstring strain), C Ben Rortvedt (shoulder aneurysm), DH Giancarlo Stanton (left hamstring)

Twins

Day to day: SP Kenta Maeda (left ankle contusion)

Out: INF Kyle Farmer (facial laceration), 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff (right wrist), SP Josh Winder (right shoulder soreness), RP Ronny Henriquez (sore right posterior elbow)

Starting pitchers

Nestor Cortes vs. Joe Ryan

Cortes faced off against the Twins two weeks ago, allowing two runs in seven innings in a Yankees loss. Cortes been his typical self this year, as he’s pounded the strike zone and limited hard contact (.199 expected batting average). The lefty has ran into some bad luck as well, as he has an expected batting average of .178 on his four-seam fastball that’s nearly 100 points lower than his actual batting average allowed with the pitch (.263).

Like Cortes, Ryan has some experience against his opponent, as he tossed a gem against the Yankees two weeks ago when he allowed one run over seven innings with 10 strikeouts. Ryan’s cut down his pitch repertoire this season, now only throwing a fastball, sweeper and split-finger after throwing five pitches last season. That change has worked, as hitters are averaging a measly .083 off his split and just.200 off both his fastball and sweeper.

Over/Under pick

While I expect both these starters to bring their ‘A’ game tonight, this total is too low to take the under. Both of these teams have cleared this line in three of their last five games, and boast offenses that are stacked with home-run threats.

Pick: Over 6.5

Moneyline pick

After looking lost against Gray last night, I’m banking on the Yankees to come back with a vengeance tonight. While Ryan is off to a solid start this season, he’s allowed a home run in all four of his starts, which could be end up being his downfall tonight against the Yankees. It’ll be a close game throughout the early innings, but I’m thinking a big homer decides the game late.

Pick: Yankees