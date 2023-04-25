Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Braves on Tuesday, April 25

On Monday, Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider dominated the Miami Marlins, as he tossed seven no-hit innings with 13 strikeouts in Atlanta’s 11-0 win over the Marlins. Miami will look to get back in the win column tonight in game two of the series, with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m. ET. Bryan Hoeing will make his 2023 debut for the Fish, while Atlanta counters with Charlie Morton (2-2, 3.22 ERA).

The Braves are -230 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Marlins are +195 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

Marlins-Braves picks: Tuesday, April 25

Injury report

Marlins

Day to day: 2B Luis Arraez (left knee contusion), SP Sandy Alcantara (mild right biceps tendinitis)

Out: SS Joey Wendle (right intercostal strain), SP Johnny Cueto (right bicep tightness), RP JT Chargois (right oblique strain), SP Trevor Rogers (left biceps tightness)

Braves

Out: C Travis D’Arnaud (concussion), OF Michael Harris II (lower back soreness), RP Raisel Iglesias (right shoulder soreness), RP Lucas Luetge (left biceps inflammation), SS Orland Arcia (left wrist)

Starting pitchers

Bryan Hoeing vs. Charlie Morton

Hoeing was thrust into the Marlins’ rotation due to injuries to Rogers and Alcantara. The righty made eight appearances last season, allowing 17 earned runs in 12 2/3 innings. That said, Hoeing’s been off to a strong start in the Minors this season, and has a 2.08 ERA in 17.1 innings in Triple-A.

Morton’s coming off his best start of the year when he scattered one run and five hits across six innings agains the Padres. While Morton’s curveball is as good as ever (.125 batting average against on 42.9% usage), he’s struggled to find command with his other pitches, as hitters are batting .385 against his fastball and .500 off his sinker. Morton has a career 3.96 ERA in 21 starts against the Marlins, and went 2-0 against the Fish last season.

Over/Under pick

With so much uncertainty surrounding Hoeing, the over is the way to go. While he has looked better this year in Triple-A, Hoeing was getting rocked the last time we saw him in the Major Leagues, and gets a tough test tonight against the Braves. That, coupled with Morton allowing a run in every start this year, has me leaning towards the over

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

After taking two out of three from the Guardians in Cleveland, the Marlins looked lost at the plate last night against Strider. They’ll get some relief against Morton tonight, who is still a solid starter but nowhere near Strider’s level. The Marlins also have some background against Morton, as Jazz Chisholm Jr., Bryan De La Cruz and Jean Segura all boast career batting averages of .270 or higher against him. The Marlins have enough offense to pull off the upset tonight after not being able to do much of anything last night.

Pick: Marlins