Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Blue Jays on Tuesday, April 25

The Chicago White Sox (7-16) will look to even up their three-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays (14-9) on Tuesday night at Rogers Centre. First pitch is scheduled for 7:07 p.m. ET. Mike Clevinger (2-1, 3.26 ERA) will go for the South Siders, while Jose Berrios (1-3, 6.23) looks to keep his momentum rolling for Toronto.

The Blue Jays are heavy -205 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the White Sox are +175 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.

White Sox-Blue Jays picks: Tuesday, April 25

Injury report

White Sox

Out: INF Hanser Alberto (quadriceps), RP Joe Kelly (groin), SS Tim Anderson (knee), 3B Yoan Moncada (back), RP Matt Foster (forearm), RP Liam Hendriks (cancer), RP Garrett Crochet (elbow)

Blue Jays

Questionable: INF Santiago Espinal (wrist)

Out: SP Mitch White (elbow), SP Hyun Jin Ryu (Tommy John), RP Chad Green (Tommy John)

Starting pitchers

Mike Clevinger vs. Jose Berrios

After a somewhat fluky start, Clevinger finally crashed back to Earth a bit against the Philadelphia Phillies last week, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over just three innings of work. The righty is really a two-pitch pitcher, and neither his fastball nor his slider have been particularly effective this season. Against a Blue Jays team that’s top-ten in team OPS against righties, he could be in for another rough outing.

Just when we were ready to totally give up on Berrios ever regaining his old form, he allows just three runs over 12 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros. The key, as always, comes down to command, and it’s anyone’s guess as to when Berrios will be able to avoid the middle of the plate with his fastball and curveball and when he won’t. Chicago has been dismal against righties this year, though, so he has a real chance to keep this run rolling.

Over/Under pick

This number feels a little high to me. The White Sox have struggled on offense all year amid key injuries, while despite Toronto’s reputation, 16 of their 23 games so far this year have failed to clear nine total runs. Both of these pitchers could implode, but I like Berrios to be solid once again while Clevinger will at least steer clear of any truly crooked numbers.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

Berrios could make this look foolish, but the combination of Clevinger and Chicago’s abysmal bullpen has me very skeptical they can win in Toronto.

Pick: Blue Jays