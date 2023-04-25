Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Orioles on Tuesday, April 25

The Baltimore Orioles did it again last night, snatching a late win against the Boston Red Sox for their seventh straight victory. The teams will be back at it on Tuesday night in game two of their three-game set at Camden Yards, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. ET. Corey Kluber (0-4, 8.50 ERA) will look to put his early struggles behind him, while the O’s start Kyle Bradish (1-0, 0.00).

The Orioles are currently -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Red Sox are +135 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Red Sox-Orioles picks: Tuesday, April 25

Injury report

Red Sox

Day to day: INF Yu Chang (wrist)

Out: SP James Paxton (hamstring), RP Chris Martin (shoulder), RP Joely Rodriguez (oblique), OF Adam Duvall (wrist)

Orioles

Out: RP Dillon Tate (elbow), RP Mychal Givens (knee), SP John Means (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Corey Kluber vs. Kyle Bradish

Kluber’s gotten off to a disastrous start to his Red Sox tenure, allowing at least four earned runs in three of his four outings — including five in just 3.1 innings against this same O’s team to open the year. His velocity is down across the board, and both his sinker and four-seamer are getting hammered as a result. Kluber in particular has struggled against lefties, with an eye-popping 1.130 OPS allowed, which could spell trouble against a lineup featuring Adley Rutschman, Cedric Mullins and others.

After having his start to the season short-circuited by a comebacker off the foot in his second inning of 2023, Bradish returned off the IL last week with six shutout innings against the Washington Nationals. The 26-year-old — who showed signs of breaking out down the stretch last year — boasts two plus breaking balls, and if he keeps his fastball elevated and away from barrels he could be a dangerous weapon for Baltimore.

Over/Under pick

These two teams cleared this number on Monday, and that was with Chris Sale on the mound. Now the O’s get to feast on Kluber, while a hot Boston lineup should be able to score enough for the over to cash.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

We’ll believe that Kluber can have success multiple times through a lineup when we see it, but until then, we have a lot more faith in Bradish and a tough O’s bullpen.

Pick: Orioles