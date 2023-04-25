How to watch Islanders vs. Hurricanes in Game 5 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Islanders are on the brink of elimination down 3-1 in the best-of-7 series to the Hurricanes. Carolina has been resilient in this series despite more injuries piling up. Teuvo Teravainen was lost for the rest of the playoffs and missed Game 4. That didn’t stop the ‘Canes from scoring twice on the power play in a 5-2 win. Antti Raanta is back in net over Frederik Andersen for Carolina. Raanta has a 2.46 GAA and .915 SV% over four games this series.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Islanders vs. Hurricanes live stream

Date: Tuesday, April 25

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.