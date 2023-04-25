 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Islanders vs. Hurricanes in Game 5 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

We go over the streaming options for Islanders-Hurricanes in Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

By Benjamin Zweiman

Bo Horvat of the New York Islanders is checked by Jordan Staal of the Carolina Hurricanes during the third period during Game Four in the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the UBS Arena on April 23, 2023 in Elmont, New York. The Hurricanes defeated the Islanders 5-2. Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the New York Islanders and Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 7 p.m. ET at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.

The Islanders are on the brink of elimination down 3-1 in the best-of-7 series to the Hurricanes. Carolina has been resilient in this series despite more injuries piling up. Teuvo Teravainen was lost for the rest of the playoffs and missed Game 4. That didn’t stop the ‘Canes from scoring twice on the power play in a 5-2 win. Antti Raanta is back in net over Frederik Andersen for Carolina. Raanta has a 2.46 GAA and .915 SV% over four games this series.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Islanders vs. Hurricanes live stream

Date: Tuesday, April 25
Start time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

