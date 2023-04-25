How to watch Wild vs. Stars in Game 5 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

TBS will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars in Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 8 p.m. ET at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

It’s been a back-and-forth series in the Central Division 2-3 matchup in the Western Conference bracket. The Stars and Wild have traded games since the start of the series, Dallas winning the latest matchup 3-2 to tie the series 2-2. So we’re down to a best-of-3 to decide who will advance to the second round.

The Stars remain without F Joe Pavelski, who was hit early in Game 1 and has been in concussion protocol ever since. Tyler Seguin and Evgenii Dadonov have stepped up, each with three goals in the series. Goalie Jake Oettinger bounced back after a few shaky starts, making 32 saves in the Game 4 win.

The Wild went back to goalie Filip Gustavsson again for Game 4, which should continue the rest of the postseason. He made 21 saves in the loss last game but didn’t see too much work from the Stars. Minnesota has been able to tilt the ice in some instances this series and will need to figure out its penalty kill. The Wild are allowing Dallas to convert at nearly a 40% clip with the man-advantage this postseason.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Wild vs. Stars live stream

Date: Tuesday, April 25

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: TBS

Live stream: Watch TBS

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via Watch TBS. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TBS for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.