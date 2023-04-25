How to watch Kings vs. Oilers in Game 5 of first round in 2023 NHL Playoffs via live stream

ESPN will host Tuesday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Kings and Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 of the first round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The puck is set to drop at 9:30 p.m. ET at Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Three of four games in this series have been decided by one goal (each of those games going to overtime). The latest was a 5-4 OT win for the Oilers to make the series 2-2 heading back home to Edmonton. Zach Hyman ended it in OT and Jack Campbell came on in relief of Stuart Skinner. The Oilers already confirmed Skinner will start Game 5 over Campbell despite the poor showing in Game 4. Playoff Leon Draisaitl has shown up, leading the team with five goals and nine points.

The Kings were underdogs and have stayed with the Oilers. Remember, the Kings took Edmonton to seven games last year in a series many believed they were overmatched. Los Angeles has been relentless at times but then the lapses and scoring droughts allow the Oilers to get back in it. Goalie Joonas Korpisalo is a big reason the Kings are still in this series. Despite allowing quite a few goals, Korpisalo has a .918 SV%, having to make at least 33 saves in every game.

2023 NHL Playoffs: Kings vs. Oilers live stream

Date: Tuesday, April 25

Start time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NHL matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.