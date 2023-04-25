Pick against the spread, over/under for Hawks vs. Celtics Game 5 on Tuesday

The Atlanta Hawks will take on the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of their playoff series Tuesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from TD Garden in Boston and will air on TNT. The Celtics won the last game and hope to finish the series tonight.

Dejounte Murray is not hurt, but he will miss tonight’s game due to a suspension after making contact with an official following their Game 4 loss.

The Celtics are 13-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 229.5. On the moneyline, the Celtics are -900 while the Hawks are +625.

Hawks vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -13

This will be a major public play, but it is hard to see the Hawks being competitive here without Murray. The Celtics have been the much better team all series and it should only get easier with the star guard out. Boston won the first two games of the series by 13.

Atlanta has yet to come close in Boston as both losses were by double digits. The Celtics will do everything they can to take away Trae Yong and the Hawks don't have another big-time playmaker. Unless Young can score 40+ points tonight, this should be an easy win and cover for the Celtics.

Over/Under: Under 229.5

Both games in Boston went under this total. Taking away one of the Hawks’ top scorers will only make their offense worse. The Celtics have been great defensively and I expect them to have Young in a tough spot in this one. I don't see anybody else on Atlanta stepping up. There’s a chance the Hawks score less than 100 points in this matchup, which will help the under hit.