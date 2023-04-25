Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Suns Game 5 on Tuesday

The first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs keeps rolling along on Tuesday as the Phoenix Suns host the Los Angeles Clippers for Game 5 of their series. The contest will tip at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. The Suns handled the Clippers in a 112-100 victory on Saturday to take a 3-1 lead in the series.

Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is still dealing with a sprained knee and has been ruled out for tonight’s contest. This is the third straight contest that he’ll sit out in this series and the team will try to somehow stave off elimination without the services of both him and Paul George. For Phoenix, Cameron Payne is still dealing with back soreness but is listed as probable for Game 5.

Phoenix enters this contest as a heavy 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 224. The Suns are -800 on the moneyline while Los Angeles is +575.

Clippers vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Clippers +12.5

LAs only real hope of stealing this game without Leonard and keeping its season alive rests on three factors. The team needs to shoot over 50% from the field, Russell Westbrook needs to put up another 30+ point performance and Norman Powell needs another hot night from three like he did in Game 3.

Hitting all of those benchmarks may still not be enough to avoid elimination, but it will be enough to at least make the score respectable in defeat. Take the Clips to cover on their way out the door.

Over/Under: Over 224

With no Leonard to contend with on defense, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker should have another field day offensively and get Phoenix across the 120-point threshold with ease. With L.A. putting up a fight of its own offensively, expect the over to cash.