Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday’s NBA playoff games

We’ve got three Game 5s on Tuesday in the 2023 NBA playoffs, with the Celtics, Nuggets and Suns all having a chance to clinch their places in the second round. Here’s a look at our favorite player props for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jayson Tatum over 3.5 3-pointers vs. Hawks (-105)

The star forward has gone over this total in the last three games of this series. He’s shooting exactly 40% from deep overall despite an underwhelming showing in Game 4 and he should get the volume to go over this mark again at home in Game 5. The Hawks have had no answer for Tatum in this series, and he should keep making their poor defense pay.

Nikola Jokic over 8.5 assists vs. Timberwolves (-115)

Jokic has topped this line twice in four games, and he generally has better passing numbers at home. The big man averaged 11.1 dimes per game at home this season, compared to just 8.5 per game on the road. The Timberwolves have been unable to stop Jokic in this series, so look for him to have a strong showing at home as the Nuggets try to close out the series.

Devin Booker over 30.5 points vs. Clippers (-110)

Booker has been the offensive engine in this series for Phoenix. He’s been given the green light in this offense, and Kevin Durant has allowed the young guard to take over. Booker is averaging 34.8 points per game and has gone over this line twice, with one under coming at 30 points. Look for him to keep going off as the Suns attempt to finish off the Clippers at home.