NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday’s playoff games

We’ve got three Game 5s in the first round of the 2023 NBA playoffs Tuesday, with some intriguing value plays available in DFS lineups. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Bogdan Bogdanovic, Atlanta Hawks, $4,800

After averaging 29 DKFP in the first three games of the series, Bogdanovic only managed 11.5 DKFP in a poor Game 4 showing. The combo guard should be starting with Dejounte Murray suspended, and he’ll get heavy usage in this game. The Hawks need Bogdanovic to keep this series going, so look for him to play big minutes in Game 5. At this price, he’s an excellent value play.

Terance Mann, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,700

After a relatively quiet start to the series, Mann has averaged 24.6 DKFP over the last two games. Kawhi Leonard is once again sidelined, which means more minutes for the Clippers wing players and that includes Mann. Look for him to be more aggressive as LA tries to extend the series. If he can get going early, he should deliver solid production for this price point.

Bruce Brown, Denver Nuggets, $4,700

Sometimes, consistency is the best value play. Brown has topped 20 DKFP in every game this series, but has never gone past 25 DKFP. That might deter some from rostering him in DFS lineups, but it’s important to keep in mind his role in this Nuggets team. You can count on Brown having a solid floor even if the upside isn’t there.