How to watch Hawks vs. Celtics Game 5 on TV and via live stream

The Atlanta Hawks travel to Boston to take on the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will air on TNT.

The Hawks have not been good in the playoffs and it will only get harder now that Dejounte Murray is out due to a suspension. Trae Young has been decent, but not as good as we have seen him in the past. With Murray out, the Hawks will need some guys like Saddiq Bey and Bogdan Bogdanovic to step up offensively in this one.

Boston is in a good spot and has been playing well. The Celtics’ biggest test in the Eastern Conference in the Milwaukee Bucks are down 3-1 and if they lose, the Celtics would have homecourt advantage for the rest of the NBA playoffs. Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists in this series and looks to be on a mission to get back to the Finals.

The Celtics are 13-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total sits at 229.5. On the moneyline, the Celtics are -900 while the Hawks are +625.

Hawks vs. Celtics

Date: Tuesday, April 25

Start time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.