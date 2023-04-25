How to watch Clippers vs. Suns Game 5 on TV and via live stream

TNT will host Tuesday’s Game 5 matchup between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Phoenix Suns, with tipoff set for 10 p.m. ET. The game will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

Los Angeles has its back against the wall down 3-1 in the series and will once again be without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George for tonight’s showdown. The team has had to lean on Russell Westbrook, who dropped 37 points in Saturday’s Game 4 setback.

Phoenix has the opportunity to close the Clippers out in this elimination game at home and will try to take advantage of no Leonard on the floor. Both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker put up 30+ point performances in Saturday’s victory.

Phoenix enters the game as a heavy 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 224.

Clippers vs. Suns

Date: Tuesday, April 25

Start time: 10 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this NBA matchup, you can stream the game on Watch TNT or via the TNT App. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access TNT for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.