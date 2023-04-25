How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live stream for Matchday 33

We’ve got midweek Premier League action for Matchday 33 and there’s one contest in particular that is sure to captivate fans around the world. However, that’s not the only game with major implications for the standings as we head into the stretch run of the season.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Everything centers around Wednesday’s contest between league leaders Arsenal and second-place Manchester City. City won the last game between the two teams and have two matches in hand, but Arsenal hold a five-point advantage heading into the contest. If the Gunners win, they’ll maintain their lead even if City win the games in hand.

Tuesday’s action between Leeds United and Leicester City has relegation implications. Both teams are currently just outside the bottom 3. The winner here gets a big boost, while the loser likely goes into the relegation zone. A draw doesn’t move the needle for either team. On Thursday, Tottenham will go into a contest with Manchester United after firing their interim manager. Spurs are smarting from a 6-1 loss to Newcastle and will look to keep their Champions League hopes alive with a win over the Red Devils.

Here’s a look at the full slate for Matchday 33 ahead of this weekend.

EPL Matchday 33 schedule

Tuesday, April 25

Wolves vs. Crystal Palace - 2:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

Aston Villa vs. Fulham - 2:45 p.m. ET, Peacock

Leeds United vs. Leicester City - 2:45 p.m. ET, USA, Peacock

Wednesday, April 26

Nottingham Forest vs. Brighton - 2:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

Chelsea vs. Brentford - 2:45 p.m. ET, Peacock

West Ham United vs. Liverpool - 2:45 p.m. ET, Peacock

Manchester City vs. Arsenal - 3 p.m. ET, Peacock

Thursday, April 27

Everton vs. Newcastle United - 2:45 p.m. ET, USA

Southampton vs. Bournemouth - 2:45 p.m. ET, Peacock

Tottenham vs. Manchester United - 3:15 p.m. ET, Peacock