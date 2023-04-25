 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2023 LIV Golf Singapore

The field is set for the 2023 LIV Golf Singapore, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds.

Liv Golf - Adelaide: Day 3 Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

LIV Golf heads up to Singapore this weekend to play 54 holes at the Sentosa Golf Club for LIV Golf Singapore. The tournament will run from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 as golfers compete for a $4 million first-place prize out of a $20 million purse. There is a separate $5 million purse for team rewards.

Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are the favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with their odds set at +1100 each. Last week’s Adelaide winner Talor Gooch and Cameron Smith both find themselves at +1200.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2023 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, April 28 from the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

2023 LIV Golf odds — Singapore

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Dustin Johnson +1100 +200 -110
Brooks Koepka +1100 +200 -110
Talor Gooch +1200 +225 +100
Cameron Smith +1200 +225 +100
Patrick Reed +1400 +275 +120
Joaquin Niemann +1400 +275 +120
Mito Pereira +1600 +300 +130
Abraham Ancer +2000 +330 +140
Sergio Garcia +2200 +330 +150
Peter Uihlein +2500 +400 +175
Paul Casey +2500 +400 +175
Charles Howell +2500 +400 +175
Matthew Wolff +3000 +450 +200
Anirban Lahiri +3000 +450 +200
Jason Kokrak +3500 +500 +225
Harold Varner +3500 +500 +225
Dean Burmester +3500 +500 +225
Carlos Ortiz +3500 +500 +225
Sebastian Munoz +4000 +650 +250
Marc Leishman +4000 +650 +250
Kevin Na +4000 +650 +250
Cameron Tringale +4000 +650 +250
Brendan Steele +4000 +650 +250
Thomas Pieters +4500 +700 +270
Louis Oosthuizen +4500 +700 +270
Bryson DeChambeau +4500 +700 +270
Phil Mickelson +5000 +750 +300
Pat Perez +5000 +750 +300
Branden Grace +5000 +750 +300
Richard Bland +6500 +850 +330
Henrik Stenson +6500 +850 +330
Danny Lee +6500 +850 +330
Charl Schwartzel +6500 +850 +330
Lee Westwood +8000 +1100 +400
Ian Poulter +8000 +1100 +400
Bubba Watson +8000 +1100 +400
Bernd Wiesberger +8000 +1100 +400
Sam Horsfield +13000 +1600 +500
Matt Jones +13000 +1600 +500
Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra +13000 +1600 +500
Martin Kaymer +20000 +1800 +800
Graeme McDowell +20000 +1800 +800
Scott Vincent +25000 +2200 +1000
James Piot +25000 +2200 +1000
Sihwan Kim +40000 +4000 +1400
Chase Koepka +40000 +4000 +1400
Jediah Morgan +50000 +5000 +1800
David Puig +50000 +5000 +1800

