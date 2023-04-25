Opening odds for 2023 LIV Golf Singapore

LIV Golf heads up to Singapore this weekend to play 54 holes at the Sentosa Golf Club for LIV Golf Singapore. The tournament will run from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30 as golfers compete for a $4 million first-place prize out of a $20 million purse. There is a separate $5 million purse for team rewards.

Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka are the favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with their odds set at +1100 each. Last week’s Adelaide winner Talor Gooch and Cameron Smith both find themselves at +1200.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, betting on the LIV Golf Invitational is available only for residents of Arizona, Connecticut, Illinois, Oregon, Wyoming, and the province of Ontario in Canada.

Here’s a look at the complete odds for the 2023 LIV Golf Invitational from DraftKings Sportsbook, which tees off Friday, April 28 from the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.